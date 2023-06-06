Riot outlines Zeri passive nerfs after showing ‘scary’ uptick in LoL meta

Zeri has been one of the most controversial champions in League of Legends in recent memory. Riot Games has made so many different changes to the mobile marksman since her release last year, but she has managed to keep a vice-like grip on her place in the game’s current meta.

Lead champion designer August Browning revealed changes today coming to the Spark of Zaun in Patch 13.12, which should help alleviate how “scary” Zeri has become in various team compositions after the recent rise of certain enchanters and Trinity Force usage.

Zeri will be getting some significant changes to her passive. | Image via August Browning

Related: Best supports to pair with Zeri in League of Legends

Riot will be making some big changes to her Living Battery passive, including the removal of her 45 percent shield steal and 10 percent movement speed buff when she gains a shield. This has been a huge part of why Zeri has been so strong since she can constantly maintain extra movement speed when paired up with an enchanter that can give her shields.

Milio, Yuumi, and Lulu have all become priority picks due to Zeri’s synergy with them since they give her a ton of durability and movement speed from their shielding abilities. With Yuumi alone, for example, she and Zeri had a whopping 55 percent win rate as a combo in the bottom lane on Patch 13.10, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

Instead, her Burst Fire ability will have its passive moved to replace Living Battery’s passive, allowing fully-charged basic attacks to activate Sheen. Sheen has an active that, when using an ability, causes the player’s next basic attack within 10 seconds to deal 100 percent base AD bonus physical damage on-hit.

By swapping around these passives, Zeri can no longer activate Sheen’s active bonus damage as often as before since she must wait for a fully-charged basic attack instead of simply spamming out Q over and over to deal massive amounts of damage in the early stages of the game.

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.12 notes

League Patch 13.12 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, June 14.

About the author