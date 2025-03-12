‘Maybe it ends up being a one-year thing’: Caedrel opens up about the future of Los Ratones

League of Legends personality and Los Ratones head coach Caedrel recently said on a livestream he remains uncertain about the long-term future of his team as they continue their journey in the competitive scene.

“I don’t know what Los Ratones is gonna look like,” the former League pro player and caster said during a recent livestream. “This whole model of streamer teams is a very, very new model, right? Is it gonna work? Is it not gonna work?”

Founded by Caedrel in November last year, Los Ratones features popular streamers, including Thebausffs, Nemesis, and former Fnatic star Rekkles. They immediately made their presence felt in the esports scene, winning their debut tournament and performing a near-flawless run to the NLC Winter 2025 championship title.

“Los Ratones could be, maybe it ends up being a one-year thing, maybe it ends up being like 10-year thing. I have no idea,” he added.

Los Ratones are proving they’re not just regular streamers. Photo via Los Ratones X account

That NLC victory propelled them to the EMEA Masters Winter 2025, where they will face top European teams from different regional leagues. Despite this impressive start, Caedrel sees Los Ratones’ longevity “resting on a very thin line,” saying that “a lot of of things have to go right” or else it will be over for them “if one thing goes wrong.”

“Making competition this public and still being competitive is very hard. It’s a very big commitment for everyone,” he admitted.

Still, Caedrel remains optimistic and committed to the vision of the team, emphasizing their goal of entering a major league like the LEC. “So far, things have been going well, things have been looking up, like the support is fucking crazy,” he said. “So, I will do everything in my power to make sure we can keep going.”

Los Ratones is set to compete in the EMEA Masters on March 17 to 23, and fans are eager to see if this is just the beginning of a long journey.

