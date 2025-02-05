Rekkles reacts to ‘narcissistic diva’ allegations: ‘I’ve been dreading this day’

Today, all eyes in the League of Legends esports scene turned to an exposé about a so-called “hidden villain” in the industry. The debate among fans ignited almost immediately, with many questioning the validity and intent behind the accusations.

Recommended Videos

After self-appointed “esport historian” Duncan “Thorin” Shields announced he would be exposing a pro player Carl Martin Erik “Rekkles” Larsson, the League community began to take sides. The nearly two-hour-long video cited anecdotes from unnamed players and coaches who allegedly worked with Rekkles, with claims portraying him as a difficult teammate, highlighting his supposed mood swings, passivity, and poor communication

Rekkles started his competitive career in 2012 in EMEA. Image via Riot Games.

Before the video’s release, the player explained on his stream that he was not going to watch it or its trailer, and that he was already experiencing “extreme anxiety” over the situation, seemingly connected with his mental health issues he had shared with the public before.

Speaking about Thorin’s long-standing criticism of him, Rekkles claimed that while people have “come and gone” with their negative opinions of him, Thorin has always had something against him from the beginning. He said he expected the video to paint him in the worst possible light, adding that he had been “dreading its release” ever since he first heard about it. He also said he would not be practicing with his team today, claiming his anxiety was so overwhelming that he could barely speak on stream.

At the start of the video, Thorin clarified that he has never met or spoken to Rekkles in any way but claimed this was the most well-sourced investigation he had ever conducted. He stated how he had spoken to former teammates, coaches, and organization staff to piece together a deep dive into the player’s career. According to him, there had been a “conspiracy of silence” surrounding the player’s behavior, with many insiders unwilling to speak out due to fear of backlash or simply believing it wasn’t worth it. He explained that his sources had never shared these stories publicly because they feared the player’s large and dedicated fanbase would retaliate, potentially harming their own careers.

Fans widely criticized Thorin’s video, arguing how it lacked concrete evidence and primarily consisted of subjective complaints about Rekkles’ personality and playstyle. Some pointed out that his struggles with mental health and his autism diagnosis were well known, questioning why Thorin framed these behaviors as deliberate malice.

Some found it strange how Thorin chose to focus on exposing an individual in such a manner, while others went as far as suggesting that Rekkles should take legal action for defamation, believing the video to be a personal attack rather than a fair critique. Some, on the other hand, defended the video, claiming it provided insight into past roster moves that had previously seemed odd, such as Rekkles being benched by multiple teams despite his high-profile status.

Despite the controversy, Rekkles is still expected to return to play in the NLC Winter playoffs next week with his current team, Los Ratones.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy