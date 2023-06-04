Best supports to pair with Zeri in League of Legends

Ever since her debut last year, Zeri has been one of the most polarizing champions in League of Legends. Not only has she been one of the best AD carry picks in solo queue, but she has also become a priority pick for professional players across the world.

Her ability to take over mid-to-late game team fights with her superior mobility and consistent damage is almost unmatched by many other marksmen, and in the hands of the mechanically gifted, she can become an untouched weapon that can whittle away her enemies with ease.

She is also one of the fastest in her role, boasting superior movement speed along with a dash that allows her to reposition in a team fight, kite away from crowd control, or escape from a sticky situation. But even with all of these tools at her disposal, the Spark of Zaun still needs a bit of help when trying to ramp up into the mid-to-late game.

Here are the best support champions to play with Zeri.

Yuumi

The Cat and the Zap are a formidable duo to look out for. Image via Riot Games

One of the most deadly combinations in the bottom lane is Yuumi and Zeri, because of how easily she can activate Zeri’s Living Battery passive. By constantly maintaining that 10 percent movement speed in fights, the speedy AD carry can out-kite any opposing champions while blasting them away.

Yuumi also keeps Zeri topped up with health and shields by staying attached to her, while also giving the duo some much-needed range with her Prowling Projectile. She can also set up Zeri for a massive wombo combo by locking down a large group of opponents with Final Chapter before Zeri walks up to activate her Lightning Crash.

Janna

.Zeri will be an even tougher opponent when powered by the wind. Image via Riot Games

Although she might get left behind during a team fight, Janna can still set up Zeri really well by slowing down enemies with her Zephyr ability. She can also kickstart her Living Battery passive by activating her Eye of the Storm shield before a fight begins and can hit multiple enemies with a well-placed Howling Gale to help keep enemies in place for Zeri to take down.

Janna also helps if Zeri gets swarmed with heavy crowd control, as she can knock away anyone around them with a quick press of her ultimate. With enough peel, Janna and Zeri can be a tough duo that will require some heavy tanks to crack.

Milio

Electricity and fire are a deadly combination. Image via Riot Games

The newest addition to League‘s support pool has been the go-to champion for many players around the world, and since Zeri has a relatively short attack range, Milio can help elevate her early game by giving her a bit more range for her auto-attacks.

He also activates her Living Battery with his Warm Hugs ability and adds a burning effect to her attacks that help with trades and poke. By giving her more movement speed, Zeri’s mobility will be unmatched, and he can get her out of trouble by cleansing any crowd control with his Breath of Life ultimate, making her a really tough target to pin down during a later skirmish.

Rakan

Rakan is ready to dive right into the middle of battle. Image via Riot Games

Oftentimes, Zeri can find herself in the thick of a team fight due to her ability to kite around and dash into the fray. Rakan is one of the only supports who provide her shields for her Living Battery, while also diving into the battle alongside her by setting the fight up with a perfectly placed Grand Entrance.

Since Rakan has plenty of movement abilities as well, he can move in and out of the fight just as easily as Zeri, as he zooms forward to engage and zips back to support and shield his allies. The two fast-movers can be one of the hardest duos to capture since they have so many different mobility spells at their disposal.

