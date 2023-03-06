The best champions to pair with LoL’s new enchanter support, Milio

In League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.6, players will finally be getting their hands on the next enchanter support to hit the Summoner’s Rift: Milio.

The young sorcerer uses his mastery of healing fire to enhance his allies while they dive into the fray against other enemies in the quest for a higher rank. This warmth and kindness comes in the form of his trusty “fuemigo,” which heals allies with a warming aura, shields them from harm, and can even clear crowd control effects from a whole group of teammates.

There are, however, a few champions that will benefit a lot more from Milio’s skill set, since he boosts speed and attack range with a couple of his abilities. Since you’ll be looking for some hard-hitting, long-ranged picks to pair up with the Gentle Flame, here are the best champions to pair with the new support.

The best AD carries to play with Milio

Caitlyn

Milio’s developers are convinced that Caitlyn and Milio will be the next Lucian and Nami, and for good reason. Caitlyn already has the highest base attack range in the game, and if she is paired with Milio, she’ll have even more range to poke down her enemies in lane when standing in his Cozy Campfire range boost.

She also isn’t the most mobile ADC, so the movement speed and shield on Milio’s Warm Hugs ability is a welcome addition to their arsenal in the bottom lane. Even his Fired Up passive can give Caitlyn a ton of early burst potential if she can combo the bonus damage with her Headshot passive, the bonus damage and burn from Fired Up, and the enhanced range from Cozy Campfire.

Aphelios

Aphelios might have a regular base attack range of 550, but when holding his Calibrum rifle in his main hand, he gains a whopping 100 extra attack range already. Milio’s attack range boost could be incredible for taking over the laning phase, along with some destructive damage due to his Fired Up ability burning and forcing out some health potion usage. Aphelios also doesn’t have a natural way to escape a gank, so Warm Hugs is a perfect way to run away from an unfortunate situation.

Ashe

With an increased range boost from Milio, Ashe can activate her Frost Shot passive on an enemy, which can hold them in place for a well-placed Ultra Mega Fire Kick that will slow opponents for a majority of a skirmish. Warm Hugs will also give Ashe a ton of power to chase down the enemies that she slows, along with some much-needed speed to kite around a teamfight with multiple targets.

Senna

Senna is tied with Ashe for the second-longest base attack range in the game, and if she is able to hit her enemies with Piercing Darkness, they’ll be slowed enough for Milio to toss his Ultra Mega Fire Kick and stack the slows one after another. Senna and Milio also have a ton of crowd control that can lock multiple players down while the rest of the team collapses on whoever they’ve struck.