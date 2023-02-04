The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane.

Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.

Caitlyn has received zero adjustments (aside from the ADC mana buffs in patch 13.1B) since her buffs in patch 12.16 that saw her become the most contested ADC at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. This, combined with her high skill ceiling, allowed her to become a dominant force in the right hands, making Caitlyn one of the best ADCs to pick up for the 2023 League season.

Many seem to gravitate toward The Sheriff of Piltover to avoid having to rely on their support teammate entirely, choosing instead to keep their foes at bay with perfect kiting and Yordle Snap Trap placements to 1v2 their bot lane counterparts in style. But when paired with the correct support, Caitlyn can become one of the most oppressive champions in all of League of Legends.

Caitlyn has a plethora of good support pairings that bring out her strengths, but none can synergize quite as well with Piltover’s sniper as the champions we’ve gathered below. Here are the best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends.

Best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends

Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Morgana and Caitlyn make for a terrifying duo in the bot lane when played correctly. Combining Caitlyn’s massive attack range and Piltover Peacemaker (Q) ability along with Morgana’s Tormented Shadow (W) creates an oppressive poke lane for your unfortunate opponents.

This ADC and support combo truly shines with Morgana’s Dark Binding (Q) and Caitlyn’s Yordle Snap Trap (W). With all the poke damage you’ll be dishing out, just one Dark Binding landed by your support, and a well-timed Yordle Snap Trap will likely result in a kill.

This obnoxious ability combo will have your enemy stuck in place for anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 seconds depending on Morgana’s Dark Binding rank. You can even combine this with Morgana’s Soul Shackles (R) for an additional 1.5-second root.

Another bonus to this duo is Morgana’s Black Shield (E), which, when timed well, can be the perfect save for a Caitlyn about to be caught in CC; a likely end for the squishy ADC.

Lux

Image via Riot Games

Another top Caitlyn support pairing, another Mage. We know, we know. You ADC players hate playing with those pesky Mage supports that take all of your kills and ruin your wave management, but trust us, this combo is one you won’t want to miss.

Lux and Caitlyn make for one of the most deadly poke bot lanes in League of Legends. The duo is a perfect example of a glass cannon, trading disengage and mobility for all-out power and aggression.

The goal with this lane is somewhat similar to the Morgana support pairing. You’ll want to poke down your enemies with Piltover Peacemaker and Lux’s Lucent Singularity (E), and once their health bars are low enough, it takes just one Light Binding (Q) from your support, and your opponents will be staring at a gray screen.

Once you both hit level six and get your ultimate abilities, this bot lane duo becomes even more lethal. As Caitlyn, you can sit back and last-hit creeps while your Lux pokes down your opponents and fishes for the perfect Light Binding. Once one finally connects, just place down a Yordle Snap Trap and send in a Piltover Peacemaker and Lux will do the rest with her Final Spark (R). If the target manages to live somehow, just finish them off with Ace in the Hole (R).

Don’t get too cocky with this duo, though: Caitlyn and Lux have very few disengage abilities—especially if Lux is throwing Light Bindings at the opponents—and almost no mobility among them, making ganks from the enemy jungler extremely dangerous.

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Thresh is a fantastic support to almost any ADC in League of Legends, and this is especially true with Caitlyn.

You may be starting to see a trend: similar to Lux and Morgana, some of the best synergies between the two are their ability to CC opponents for long periods of time. All Thresh has to do is land a Death Sentence (Q), and along with a well-placed Yordle Snap Trap, the opponents will be stuck for quite some time.

Where this support pairing differs is with Thresh’s more all-in playstyle as well as his disengage capabilities with Flay (E), Dark Passage (W), and The Box (R). This means you won’t have a support partner to help you poke down enemies before the engage, but you’ll have a lot more CC during the duration of the fight. This lane duo is also a bit less susceptible to ganks from the enemy jungler.

Thresh’s displacement capabilities make this combo is a bit more difficult to make work with a random support partner. If your support chooses to use Flay just as you put down your trap, they could potentially pull or push the enemy out of your Yordle Snap Trap’s range.

Aside from this, Thresh’s ultimate ability also makes for some great disengage or slows to keep your opponents within reach even longer. Additionally, most Thresh players take the Glacial Augment Keystone, which will provide an additional slow for a few seconds whenever they land a CC ability. But be mindful that there’s a 25-second cooldown to this effect.

Leona

Image via Riot Games

Leona is another support that functions similarly to Thresh and also pairs very well with Caitlyn in League of Legends.

The laning phase of this duo will revolve around waiting for Leona to land their Zenith Blade (E) and then immediately placing a Yordle Snap Trap on the target. Leona will then use Shield of Daybreak (Q) to stun the target for one second, leading directly into your trap’s 1.5-second root duration.

Throughout this layering of CC, you’ll obviously want to pump as much damage into your opponent as possible, using both your Piltover Peacemaker ability and 90 Caliber Net (E) to rack up as many Headshots as you can.

Additionally, if your Leona support partner has their ultimate ability ready, they can drop Solar Flare (R) on the target for another 1.75 seconds of CC.

This support option is a bit riskier than Thresh, though: you lose out on a lot of disengage and utility for pure CC, so be careful of ganks.

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

The Fae Sorceress herself differs from the previous entries. Despite providing no hard CC—aside from her ultimate ability’s short knock-up—Lulu is an amazing support when paired with Caitlyn, or really any other ADC in the game; it’s hard to go wrong with this enchantress.

Nearly all of Lulu’s abilities are catered around keeping your carry alive and providing them with as many buffs as possible. The first ability that allows Lulu to keep her teammates healthy is Help, Pix! (E), which gives the targeted ally a shield for 2.5 seconds.

Lulu’s Whimsy (W) ability is a fantastic multipurpose tool that can be used on enemies to polymorph them for up to two seconds, or, if used on an ally, to give them bonus attack speed and movement speed for up to four seconds.

Lastly, Lulu’s ultimate ability, Wild Growth (R) will knock up any enemies in a short radius around the ally it’s used on, and will also give them a large chunk of bonus health for seven seconds.

When combined, all of these abilities give the squishy and low-mobility Marksman Caitlyn everything she needs to stay alive and dish out damage during lane- or teamfights.

You may think that you won’t be killing any of your opponents during the lane phase because Lulu is made to keep her carries alive and has no hard CC before level six, but that isn’t true. Early on, Lulu has shocking amounts of damage with her passive and Glitterlance (Q) ability.

If you’ve also chosen to take Ignite as one of your Summoner Spells, you’ll have plenty of kill pressure in the early stages of the lane. And when Lulu is paired with Caitlyn, an oppressive and long-range ADC, one or two kills are all you’ll need to get that snowball rolling.