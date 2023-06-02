Horrible Rell mid-scope update forces LoL devs to change her again

Rell saw her mid-scope update added to League of Legends on Wednesday, May 31 alongside Patch 13.11. The changes didn’t improve her position, though, which was quickly addressed by the developers, who promised another set of changes shortly.

One of the Riot Games developers, Stephen “Raptorr” Auker, explained the dev team knows Rell has been “feeling a bit on the weak side,” and announced they’re “almost settled on how [they] want to address that,” on Twitter, June 1, hinting more hotfixes are on the way.

Happy Rell Day everyone!



If you got the chance to play her, you might notice she’s feeling a bit on the weak side. And you’d be right! She’s quite a bit under tuned at the moment.



We’re almost settled on how we want to address that. Will have more deets as soon as I can share! — Stephen Auker (@RiotRaptorr) June 2, 2023

At the time of publishing, Rell is the worst support in League in Platinum+ rankings. Currently, she’s sitting on a horrible 40.25 percent win rate, which is more than three percent lower than the second-worst support on the list, Miss Fortune.

Before her mid-scope update was added to the game with Patch 13.11, Rell boasted a decent win rate of 51.38 percent in that same rank.

It’s tough to predict what exactly Riot Games developers have in mind when it comes to Rell’s tweaks. Every ability of hers was updated in the latest change, and since it’s been only two days from when it was added, it’s tough to point out the single most-glaring issue. Nevertheless, the hotfix should be expected in the coming days, with more tweaks likely arriving with Patch 13.12.

The upcoming update will also take a few other champions under the scope. It was already revealed Riot is working on shifting Rumble’s dynamics into an AP bruiser, giving him maximum HP converters among a bunch of other changes.

