LoL devs trying to turn Rumble into AP bruiser again with huge pile of changes 

Rumble mains should get ready for a major overhaul in League of Legends as the developers are preparing significant changes for the champion which could see him turn into an AP bruiser.

Riot Games is shaking up every single one of Rumble’s abilities, according to datamined information from Spideraxe on June 1. Most importantly, the Yordle is getting some maximum health converters on his Q and W, which most likely is meant to encourage players to build bruiser items on him.

Both Rumble’s Q and W will scale with maximum health, with the former dealing six to 10 percent damage of max HP and the latter scaling with six percent of max health. When it comes to his Q, base damage will also be reduced alongside minion damage. The shield on W will be slightly toned down as well.

Rumble changes:

– Base health reduced from 659 to 650

– Health growth increased from 99 to 105

– Maximum heat increased from 100 to 150 (Overheat now at 150)

– Overheat duration reduced from 5.25 seconds to 4 pic.twitter.com/HlSgCder5E — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) June 1, 2023

Rumble will receive some tweaks to his base stats too, including lower base health and higher health growth. Additionally, his maximum heat will be increased from 100 to 150, while the Overheat duration will be reduced to four seconds. Rumble’s E and ultimate have also been taken under the scope with the former giving 20 heat and the latter’s cooldown and AP ratio increased.

With these changes, Rumble players will benefit much more from building AP items, boosting their health and increasing their Q damage.

With a 49.51 percent win rate in Patch 13.11, Rumble is currently only the 39th best top laner in the Platinum and above ranks, according to stats site U.GG. The changes outlined will most likely make their way to the game in Patch 13.12, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on June 14.

