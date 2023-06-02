The biggest winners and losers of LoL Patch 13.11

League of Legends Patch 13.11 hit the live servers on June 1, and while the size of changes is not even half of what was tweaked with the mid-season patch, there are still going to be relevant shake-ups in the meta.

The devs have worked on a total of 12 champions, with seven champion buffs and four nerfs, as well as Rell’s mid-scope update. Having said that, there are also 11 item changes, most of them being nerfs or adjustments. The goal is to make sure some champions cannot abuse certain item effects and become too powerful. With this in mind, these are the biggest winners and losers of Patch 13.11.

Winners of League of Legends Patch 13.11

Rek’Sai

Void champions are on the rise and after Kha’Zix’s dominant jungle presence in the last patches, it’s time for Rek’Sai to get some love. She got some small yet impactful changes that should be able to boost her solo queue presence, especially in the lower parts of the ranked ladder.

Elderwood Rek’Sai. Image via Riot Games

Rek’Sai got an overall buff on her passive healing, increasing her overall sustain during the jungle clear, as well as a lowered Tremor Sense tick rate, giving her higher chances of tracking the enemy movements. The most impactful change, however, is the extended Burrowed (Q) reveal duration: by doubling it, Rek’Sai now has a higher chance of finishing off the targets with her ultimate.

She might not be an immediate S-tier champion but she should have better performances in the following weeks: her win rate is already above 52 percent at platinum Elo and above, according to stats site lolalytics. While the game sample is still relatively small, she should be able to maintain a strong positive win rate this patch.

Kalista

The developers have been trying to find ways to make Kalista a relevant ADC and this might be the time she gets some attention. Not only did she get important base stat buffs, but they have increased her AD ratio on auto attacks to 100 percent.

2015 Championship Kalista. Image via Riot Games

The biggest buff, however, is on her E, Rend: the cooldown of the ability is now flat at eight seconds across all ranks. And even though it did lose some base damage early on, it’s a negligible nerf. Kalista can make it up by building enough AD with her items (approximately 200 AD) to have the same damage output at max rank.

Overall, Kalista should be stronger in the first minutes of the game, allowing her to take full advantage of nature as an early-game, bully ADC. While she still doesn’t fit into what is primarily a scaling meta, she can be a scary pick in the right hands. Her pick rate and win rate will have to be monitored in the next weeks: her numbers will tell us whether she’s actually able to become a relevant pick in the meta. For now, it’s likely she’s going to remain as a niche pick.

Renekton

Is it time to unleash the Crocodile once again? It might be still too early to say that but the buffs are definitely welcomed to one of the underperforming top lane champions.

PROJECT: Renekton. Image via Riot Games

Renekton got some small buffs that should be able to make him more relevant in the mid to late game. While the ultimate’s cooldown is the same early on, Renekton will have it a lot sooner in the late-game teamfights. Paired with the increased damage on the ability, the top laner is expected to have a better win rate going forward. It’s not going to be a game-changing moment for him, but he’s still one of the champions with the biggest amount of buffs in this patch. If you want to play an aggressive top lane pick, then Renekton should be on your radar.

Losers of League of Legends Patch 13.11

Amumu

Amumu received a major buff in Patch 13.9 on his W which turned him into one of the best picks in the jungle meta. Riot Games realized the buff was too much and decided to nerf him two patches later, lowering his W base damage per tick from 10 to seven.

Inferno Amumu. Image via Riot Games

Unfortunately, this nerf is likely going to hit the Mummy champion more than expected since it will greatly impact his jungle clear, as well as his skirmishing ability. His numbers have already plummeted, according to lolalytics: his win rate went from 53 percent to 49 percent after the change. While he will still be a decent pick in the right hands, he won’t be abusable as he has been in the last few weeks.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade users

Youmu’s Ghostblade was reworked into a Mythic item during the mid-season patch, and it instantly became a fan favorite for many champions. The movement speed bonus it gave both passively and with the active effect, as well as the base stats it provided, were effectively too high.

Night Hunter Rengar. Image via Riot Games

This gave assassins like Rengar and Kha’Zix, but also lethality users like Akshan, an incredible one-time spike, allowing them to snowball out of control. It’s not a surprise they all had positive win rates, with Kha’Zix also having an astonishing 51 percent ban rate, according to lolalytics.

Now that the item got hit across the board, we should see a much lower success rate for these champions. It won’t be a disastrous drop, but their numbers should go a lot closer to the 50 percent threshold.

Galeforce and Stormrazor users

Aside from Youmuu’s Ghostblade nerf, there are some important ADC item nerfs. Among them, the most important ones are the nerfs to Stormrazor and Galeforce, which have had a dominant presence in most marksmen’s build.

Dark Star Jhin. Image via Riot Games

Both items will now have a much lower damage output, with Stormrazor getting approximately a 15 percent damage reduction compared to its previous version. As a result, all the ADCs that have been relying on these two items are going to get hit. In particular, Jhin, Lucian, and Xayah are the three champions getting the short end of the stick, with all their win rates dropping by more than one percent each, according to lolalytics. Even though they are still going to be good picks in the right team compositions, their snowball and carry potentials are going to receive a major hit.

