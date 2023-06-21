Riot Games is pumping the brakes—just a little, mind you—for League of Legends Patch 13.13 as the studio prepares for a lengthier three-week cycle. While there are still nearly a dozen champion changes, the focus in June’s last update is “stabilization” rather than major Season 13 pivots.
Only Lee Sin and Nidalee will actually get buffs this patch.
The nerfs, mind you, are a little more spread out: power picks like Aphelios and Neeko are firmly in the crosshairs, as are Wukong, Vi, Kindred, and plenty more.
These nine nerfed champions will be joined in the loser’s circle by at least four items and even one summoner spell—Ghost. The plan, League dev boss Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison said on Twitter on June 20, is to lay the groundwork for a bigger Patch 13.14 changelist coming in late July.
Riot wants to “let the meta play out,” he added.
And, of course, no League patch would be complete without new skins. In this cycle, five champions will get Elderwood, Star Guardian, or Victorious variants.
When will League Patch 13.13 go live?
After some muddled-up dates and times thanks to a delay in May, we’re all back on track when it comes to our precious buffs and nerfs and when they hit live servers. League Patch 13.13 is inked in for a Wednesday, June 28, even after Riot took a day on Monday for U.S. federal holiday Juneteenth.
Keep in mind, we’ll be playing 13.13 for an extended three weeks.
Patch 13.12 will start staging in Australia around 10am (AEDT) before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day. Here are the key times:
- 3am PT (NA)
- 5am GMT (EU West)
- 3am CET (EU North East)
- 8am KR (Korea)
Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.
What’s in League Patch 13.13?
Two buffs, 10 nerfs as Riot aims for “stabilization”
Annie, Aphelios, Ivern, Kindred, Neeko, Rek’Sai, Varus, Vi, and Wukong all get nerfs from June 28, while Lee Sin and Nidalee are the lucky two walking away from this update having been boosted. For items, Stattik Shiv (nerfs), Essence Reaver, Stormrazor, and Duskblade (adjustments) are being changed.
Finally, Rell is undergoing some surgery via adjustments.
The main reason there are so few actual champion and item changes, Phroxzon has explained, is Riot is “mostly focusing on stabilization as it will be a three-week patch” and the devs want to let the meta grow naturally.
Famous League skin lines get new releases
It’s only a small skin bundle this week, but it’s two very popular skin lines getting new releases: Orianna and Seraphine will be getting new Star Guardian variants, while Karthus and Wukong will join the Elderwood team.
League players who made it to at least Gold in the first slice of the Season 13 competitive grind will also be given their reward this week—a Victorious Anivia skin.
Here are all the skins coming this patch:
- Elderwood Karthus (1,350 RP)
- Star Guardian Orianna (1,350 RP)
- Star Guardian Seraphine (1,350 RP)
- Elderwood Wukong (1,350 RP)
- Victorious Anivia (reward)
These skins will go live during the Patch 13.13 cycle.
We’ve put together all the League patch notes for the June 28 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.
League Patch 13.13 patch notes
Champions
Buffs
- Lee Sin
- Nidalee
Nerfs
- Annie
- Apelios
- Ivern
- Kindred
- Neeko
- Rek’Sai
- Varus (ability power)
- Vi
- Wukong
Adjustments
- Rell (support nerfs, jungle buffs)
Items
Stattik Shiv
- Minion AP ratio reduced from 125 to 85 percent ability power.
- Minion base damage unchanged.
Essence Reaver
- Spellblade base attack damage ratio increased from 100 to 130 percent base attack damage, bonus attack damage ratio reduced from 45 to 20 percent bonus attack damage.
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Changed how Samira, Katarina interact with ability.
Stormrazor
- Base damage increased from 15 to 90.
- Attack damage ratio reduced from 60 percent attack damage to 25 percent attack damage.
- Removed: No longer scales with 50 percent ability power.
Runes
- Coming soon…
Systems
Ghost
- Cooldown increased from 210 to 240 seconds.
General
- Coming soon…
Skins
- Star Guardian Orianna
- Star Guardian Seraphine
- Elderwood Karthus
- Elderwood Wukong
- Victorious Anivia
Chromas
Elderwood Karthus
- Catseye, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Turquoise
Star Guardian Orianna
- Amethyst, Catseye, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire
Star Guardian Seraphine
- Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rainbow, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Turquoise
Elderwood Wukong
- Amethyst, Aquamarine, Citrine, Emerald, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Turquoise
Victorious Anivia
- Bronze, Challenger, Diamond, Gold, Grandmaster, Master, Platinum, Silver
Emotes
Update June 21, 12.47am CT: Added tentative buffs and nerfs.