Stability is the name of the game this update.

Riot Games is pumping the brakes—just a little, mind you⁠—for League of Legends Patch 13.13 as the studio prepares for a lengthier three-week cycle. While there are still nearly a dozen champion changes, the focus in June’s last update is “stabilization” rather than major Season 13 pivots.

Only Lee Sin and Nidalee will actually get buffs this patch.

The nerfs, mind you, are a little more spread out: power picks like Aphelios and Neeko are firmly in the crosshairs, as are Wukong, Vi, Kindred, and plenty more.

These nine nerfed champions will be joined in the loser’s circle by at least four items and even one summoner spell⁠—Ghost. The plan, League dev boss Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison said on Twitter on June 20, is to lay the groundwork for a bigger Patch 13.14 changelist coming in late July.

Riot wants to “let the meta play out,” he added.

And, of course, no League patch would be complete without new skins. In this cycle, five champions will get Elderwood, Star Guardian, or Victorious variants.

When will League Patch 13.13 go live?

After some muddled-up dates and times thanks to a delay in May, we’re all back on track when it comes to our precious buffs and nerfs and when they hit live servers. League Patch 13.13 is inked in for a Wednesday, June 28, even after Riot took a day on Monday for U.S. federal holiday Juneteenth.

Keep in mind, we’ll be playing 13.13 for an extended three weeks.

Patch 13.12 will start staging in Australia around 10am (AEDT) before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day. Here are the key times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

Wukong is one of the unlucky champs getting nerfed this patch. Image via Riot Games

What’s in League Patch 13.13?

Two buffs, 10 nerfs as Riot aims for “stabilization”

Annie, Aphelios, Ivern, Kindred, Neeko, Rek’Sai, Varus, Vi, and Wukong all get nerfs from June 28, while Lee Sin and Nidalee are the lucky two walking away from this update having been boosted. For items, Stattik Shiv (nerfs), Essence Reaver, Stormrazor, and Duskblade (adjustments) are being changed.

Finally, Rell is undergoing some surgery via adjustments.

The main reason there are so few actual champion and item changes, Phroxzon has explained, is Riot is “mostly focusing on stabilization as it will be a three-week patch” and the devs want to let the meta grow naturally.

Rell is getting her main role changed slightly. Image via Riot Games

Famous League skin lines get new releases

It’s only a small skin bundle this week, but it’s two very popular skin lines getting new releases: Orianna and Seraphine will be getting new Star Guardian variants, while Karthus and Wukong will join the Elderwood team.

League players who made it to at least Gold in the first slice of the Season 13 competitive grind will also be given their reward this week⁠—a Victorious Anivia skin.

Here are all the skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.13 cycle.

Seraphine joins the Star Guardian force in June. Image via Riot Games

⁠We’ve put together all the League patch notes for the June 28 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.13 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Lee Sin

Nidalee

Nerfs

Annie

Apelios

Ivern

Kindred

Neeko

Rek’Sai

Varus (ability power)

Vi

Wukong

Adjustments

Rell (support nerfs, jungle buffs)

Items

Stattik Shiv

Minion AP ratio reduced from 125 to 85 percent ability power.

Minion base damage unchanged.

Essence Reaver

Spellblade base attack damage ratio increased from 100 to 130 percent base attack damage, bonus attack damage ratio reduced from 45 to 20 percent bonus attack damage.

Duskblade of Draktharr

Changed how Samira, Katarina interact with ability.

Stormrazor

Base damage increased from 15 to 90.

Attack damage ratio reduced from 60 percent attack damage to 25 percent attack damage.

Removed: No longer scales with 50 percent ability power.

Runes

Coming soon…

Systems

Ghost

Cooldown increased from 210 to 240 seconds.

General

Coming soon…

Skins

Star Guardian Orianna

Star Guardian Seraphine

Elderwood Karthus

Elderwood Wukong

Victorious Anivia

Chromas

Elderwood Karthus

Catseye, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Turquoise

Star Guardian Orianna

Amethyst, Catseye, Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire

Star Guardian Seraphine

Emerald, Obsidian, Pearl, Rainbow, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Turquoise

Elderwood Wukong

Amethyst, Aquamarine, Citrine, Emerald, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Turquoise

Victorious Anivia

Bronze, Challenger, Diamond, Gold, Grandmaster, Master, Platinum, Silver

Emotes

Update June 21, 12.47am CT: Added tentative buffs and nerfs.

About the author