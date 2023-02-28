The first League of Legends update cycle of March is here as the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational rolls into focus and this time around, in League Patch 13.5, the balance team is looking to wrap up its jungle change spree, continue tweaking mage items, and ship two hefty rejigs for Azir, Yuumi, and LeBlanc.

Alongside that trio, top Season 13 meta picks like Caitlyn and Ashe have landed on the March change list while ever-popular characters like Aatrox, Fixx, Jinx, and Samira are expected to get some help via buffs.

Meanwhile, the new-look Aurelion Sol has been whacked with nerfs.

Also in the fifth update of the season, Riot is planning to add a pile of new Broken Covenant to the League shop for Xayah, Miss Fortune, and more⁠—and one champion is even getting a new Prestige skin too.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.5.

League Patch 13.5 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, March 8, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will rollout worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here’s the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

Image via Riot Games

What’s coming in League Patch 13.5?

Surprise Yuumi rework hits servers

Out of absolutely nowhere, Riot confirmed last week they’d finally be listening to League fans and changing infamous floating cat Yuumi.

It’s not a little batch of changes either⁠—every single one of her abilities is on the chopping block and Dot Esports expects this is going to fundamentally change how she plays. We’ll have to wait and see, of course, but it’s a fairly sweeping list of buffs, nerfs, and total ability overhauls.

Just about the only thing sticking around is her attach.

The idea to rework the Mystical Cat isn’t totally new; Riot did tell players back in Dec. 2022 they were keeping a close eye on the much-hated support pick, but this hefty package of changes certainly came out of the blue.

Read: Here are all of Yuumi’s reworked abilities in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games

Here are the early patch notes for the upcoming March 8 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.5 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Aatrox

Fizz

Jinx

Kennen

LeBlanc

Rumble (top)

Samira

Tryndamere

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Caitlyn

Gangplank

Rammus

Twitch (ability power)

Xayah

Yorick

Adjustments

Ashe

Azir

Pantheon

Yuumi

Zed

Items

Seraph’s Embrace

Runes

Cosmic Drive

Triumph

Grasp of the Undying

Systems

Jungle Pets

ARAM

Turret changes

Skins

Coming soon!

Update Feb. 28, 12.50am CT: Added Riot Phroxzon’s first patch preview.