Here are all the skins hitting the Rift with League of Legends Patch 13.5

Patch 13.5 for League of Legends is on the horizon and will bring a host of new skins to the game to help you spice up the look of your favorite champion.

The update is set to release on Wednesday, March 8, and as always, it will bring some balance changes to the game.

The developers decided to take Aurelion Sol under the scope, who seems to be reigning supreme following his recent rework. He will be slightly weakened with Patch 13.5, though he shouldn’t be nerfed to oblivion and disappear from the solo queue meta. Other changes will also tweak Azir, Pantheon, Kennen, Aatrox, Yuumi, and a bunch more champions and systems.

Once shattered, now made anew. 💎 pic.twitter.com/ZEqCjY0fIy — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 21, 2023

When it comes to League’s patches, another tradition is that they add a few fresh skins to the game. This time the devs are shipping in eight skins from a new Broken Covenant Collection, with one of the champions, Miss Fortune, receiving a Prestige edition as well.

The eight new skins are split into two categories. The first features champions that have a lot of crimson red, glassy elements, reminiscent of Middle Ages churches. These skins include the ones for Miss Fortune, Rakan, or Riven, which are made mostly in red color. Moreover, these champs look as if they were protectors of something, perhaps fighters against champions from the second category.

Related: Here are the LoL Patch 13.5 patch notes

Broken Covenant Cho’Gath and Nocturne are made entirely differently. They are covered in white and toxic green, with their splash art depicting them as if they were mythical monsters who are a danger to the world itself. Either way, the scope of their splash art truly makes you admire Riot Games’ team.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 13.5.

Broken Covenant Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Xayah and Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Riven

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune