Phreak reveals Riot reverted Azir and Ashe changes in League Patch 13.5

Some changes for Azir and Ashe that were supposed to see the daylight with League of Legends Patch 13.5 were reverted.

The game’s developer, David “Phreak” Turley, revealed on Reddit on Feb. 27 that some of the planned updates for both champions won’t go live with the next update.

When it comes to Ashe, Phreak announced that she won’t be getting changes to her base stats, and her W will have -10 damage instead of an increased cooldown. The Frost Archer’s Q will also have a lower cost and a two-second longer duration instead of the changes teased originally. “Ashe was just to simplify the change list and enough players liked the old cast paradigm to make it an easy change,” Phreak wrote.

Azir has a much longer list of changes coming with League’s Patch 13.5, though some of them were tweaked as well. He no longer receives base attack damage and his attack speed on level one will be 0.658. Besides, his W AP ratio was reverted to 55 percent, and the W+E cost buffs are gone.

“Azir is partially because 3.4 directly buffed him, so numbers had to go down, and the overall goal is to nerf Azir out of the top spot in pro play,” Phreak added. He outlined many details behind the upcoming Azir changes in the video from last week. There, he explained that the goal of these changes is to lower Azir’s pick rate in pro play while making him a much better pick for average solo queue players.

League of Legends Patch 13.5 will go live next Wednesday, March 8.