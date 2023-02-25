Ever since her release in 2019, Yuumi has been one of the most controversial champions in League of Legends, while also being one of the hardest champions to balance for Riot Games’ developers.

Her strength lies in her ability to continuously heal her teammates, deal a ton of poke, and control a teamfight with her huge ultimate ability. She is also untargetable once she attaches to an ally, making her a great choice for professionals and solo queue players alike since she can keep a hypercarry topped up on health while speeding them up in a skirmish.

Yuumi is going Live in 13.5. We want Yuumi to be a great champion to bring a new friend into the game (and also a great duo experience generally) and we’re making changes to our outdated pricing model this patch to reflect this philosophy (she will be 450 BE now). pic.twitter.com/5vgUil7x6T — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) February 25, 2023

Yuumi has gained a reputation for being one of the most-banned champions in recent history, but now, Riot is breaking her out of the mold with a fresh ability rework. These new abilities still maintain her identity as a support perched on a player’s shoulder, but she has a whole new set of skills that players will need to get used to.

Here are all of Yuumi’s reworked abilities, ready to hit live servers for Patch 13.5 on Wednesday, March 8.

All Yuumi rework abilities in League Patch 13.5

Passive: Feline Friendship

When Yuumi hits champions with attacks or spells, she heals herself and charges a heal for her teammates. If she attaches to an ally within four seconds, she heals her ally for the same amount.

When attached, Yuumi builds a Friendship with that specific champion when they kill enemies or minions. Each ally has a unique Friendship count, and the teammate with the highest Friendship count is called Yuumi’s Best Friend. While attached to her Best Friend, her abilities are enhanced.

Q: Prowling Projectile

Yuumi fires a missile that slows the first enemy hit. If cast while attached to an ally, Yuumi can control the missile for a while before it becomes empowered, which will speed up the projectile and increase its slow to enemies. If attached to her Best Friend, the slow will remain empowered no matter what distance, and hitting enemy champions will grant on-hit damage to her ally for five seconds.

The damage is increased by up to 75 percent based on her Best Friend’s critical strike chance.

W: You and Me!

While on her Best Friend, Yuumi gains an additional 10 to 20 percent healing and shielding power based on her teammate’s level. Her ally also restores health on-hit. When she’s not attached to a teammate, You and Me has Yuumi dash to an ally and attach to them, and is now untargetable.

E: Zoomies

Yuumi shields herself, blocking damage and gaining attack speed for three seconds. While the shield is on, the target gains 20 percent move speed. If she’s attached to an ally, this ability will affect the teammate instead of Yuumi, while also giving them 20 mana, increased by up to 100 percent based on the target’s missing mana.

R: Final Chapter

Yuumi channels five magical waves for 3.5 seconds, which affects both allies and enemies alike. She can also steer the waves of the ultimate ability with the mouse.

Enemies are dealt magic damage and slowed for 10 percent for 1.25 seconds, which is also increased by 10 percent per hit. Allies, on the other hand, are healed per wave, and any excess healing is converted to a shield. Yuumi’s Best Friend gets an increased heal, and is also granted bonus armor and magic resist. If You and Me is cast during Final Chapter, the ultimate’s waves will be locked in place.

Hop onto the Summoner’s Rift with the new Yuumi in Patch 13.5.