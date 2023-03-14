Yuumi and Aurelion Sol are already having power stripped away.

League of Legends season 13 is well underway as we hit the halfway point of March, and the title’s regular updates aren’t getting any less exciting—especially not League Patch 13.6, which boasts a pile of buffs, nerfs, and changes, plenty of stunning skins, and a shiny new champion.

This League patch cycle, players will get their hands on Milio, the Gentle Flame, who brings his fiery talents to the bot lane as the Rift’s newest support pick.

In the balance column, newly reworked characters Yuumi and Aurelion Sol both came out the gates too strong and Riot is responding accordingly. In particular, the Mystical Cat is having her anti-burst powers and Q strength toned down. The reworked pair are joined by Veigar and Zeri for nerfs among the changes.

Also in March’s second update, seven champions—including fiery debutant Milio—will be getting Faerie Court skins. Shen rounds out the patch’s eight new cosmetics with a villainous new Ashen Guardian skin.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.6.

League Patch 13.6 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, March 22, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEDT). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League Patch 13.6?

Yuumi, Aurelion Sol reworks already being nerfed

League’s newly reworked duo, Yuumi and Aurelion Sol, are both in the firing lines this week alongside oft-overpowered AD carry Zeri and burst mage Veigar. Yuumi is going to have her armor and resists cowled and her Prowling Projectile (Q) nerfed, likely via a weaker slow. Aurelion Sol’s nerfs have not yet been revealed.

Heading in the other direction, Vayne, Galio, Talon, and Ashe—though only her AD carry relevant abilities—will all be getting buffed once this next patch goes live.

Faeries take over League with new skin line

A cluster of new faeries is arriving on Summoner’s Rift in the 13.6 update, including variants for Ezreal, Karma, new champion Milio, and crowd-pleaser Seraphine. This time around, Katarina is the lucky pick⁠—she’s getting a Faerie Court Prestige skin to go with her newest cosmetic.

Here are all the new skins coming this patch:

These Faerie skins are set to go live during the League Patch 13.6 cycle.

Here are all the early patch notes for the March 22 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.6 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Vayne

Galio

Talon

Ashe

Nerfs

Yuumi

Aurelion Sol

Veigar

Zeri

Items

Nashor’s Tooth

Navori Quickblades

Bloodthirster

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Legend: Bloodline

Systems

Early Dragon power

General

Coming soon…

Skins

Coming soon…

Update March 14, 12.51am CT: Added Riot’s first Patch 13.6 preview.