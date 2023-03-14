Riot Phreak dubs ADC ‘very overpowered’ and hints at massive changes to LoL role

If you’ve been playing League of Legends for a while now, you must know that AD carries have almost never been happy with the state of the role, constantly complaining it lacks agency, damage, or durability. In season 13, especially since Patch 13.1B, the AD carry role has never felt better. But, that won’t last much longer as David “Phreak” Turley called the role overpowered and announced nerfs are coming soon.

On March 8, when Riot Phreak was breaking down Patch 13.5 patch notes, the game designer explained how AD carries are currently in a very strong spot and Riot Games plans on nerfing them in the near future.

“AD carry is a very overpowered role right now and it’s gonna get nerfed, don’t worry… I think perceptions is pretty aggressively now caught up with the power level and we can pretty safely nerf AD carry back down. But the hope is that through the buffs and nerfs, the role still feels more fun than before,” he said.

The role has been in a good state since the Durability Patch, and with the changes to AD carries’ base stats and core items like Infinity Edge and Navori Quickblades in Patch 13.1B, the role became overpowered as AD carries started doing more damage.

In the Patch 13.6 preview, Riot announced nerfs to Bloodthirster, Navori Quickblades, Lethal Tempo, and Legend: Bloodline. Although this should tune down the power level of AD carries, it still remains to be seen if Riot had additional plans to nerf AD carries in the patches after 13.6.