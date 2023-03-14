Riot devs crack down on new Yuumi among several big LoL Patch 13.6 nerfs

League of Legends has seen many champions and items getting buffed and nerfed in the past few patches, leaving the state of the Rift an interesting and volatile place in the early stages of Season 13. In the last gameplay update—Patch 13.5—twenty-one champions received changes, many receiving nerfs or a complete rework.

League players will continue to see even more nerfs next week too, with Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, from Riot’s balance team, revealing their next set of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments expected to hit servers in Patch 13.6.

In the March 13 tweet, Phroxzon confirmed the champions getting nerfed in the upcoming patch include Aurelion Sol, Veigar, Zeri, and new-look Yuumi.

Yuumi has released too strong and we're planning on nerfing Anti-Burst (testing only armor on R and less resists) and Q hittability.



We're also nerfing the power of early dragons & some AD items to reduce some of the "can only play through bot" and early snowball. pic.twitter.com/375PzygUT6 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 14, 2023

There will also be nerfs to early Dragon power, several items like Bloodthirster and Navori Quickblades, and runes Lethal Tempo and Legend:Bloodline.

Unsurprisingly, Yuumi is on the list of champions to be nerfed after receiving a complete kit overhaul, which was rolled out in the previous patch. Her win rate went from an appalling 39.42 percent to 50.51 percent across all ranks relatively quickly. Many players either love or hate how broken she has become since her rework.

Over the past few patches, Aurelion Sol has dominated the Rift and the Howling Abyss. Players believed his rework was too strong right out of the gate. After being temporarily removed from the game and receiving nerfs in the previous patch, he’s again under the hammer to, hopefully, and finally, balance him.

What is surprising is to see Veigar and Zeri on the nerf list, as Veigar only recently had his Q missile range, and his W cast range increased in Patch 13.4. And Zeri’s attack damage growth and Q damage were already reduced in Patch 13.1. But as Zeri and Yuumi have a bot lane duo win rate of 56.27 percent, this nerf and the nerf to AD items may be well welcomed by many League players.

But unfortunately, players will still have to be wary of Annie—one of the top champions in regards to win rate recently—as she will not be nerfed in Patch 13.6.