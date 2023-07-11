Okay, are we back? I think we’re back⁠ (and Riot’s little break is over), and that means League of Legends Patch 13.14 is just days away. The whole League patch cycle was put on hold for a tick, but the developers have come back swinging with a bucketload of buffs, nerfs, and changes.

All up, 18 League champions are in line for changes (eight buffs, nine nerfs, and even an adjustment, we counted) while 10 items are being tweaked by the Riot balancing team in this July update.

The big change list has a bit of a symbiotic relationship, League balance boss Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison explained, with item buffs being packaged with hefty nerfs for several junglers for balance. There will also be “modernizations” for some mages, he confirmed on July 10.

But wait, there’s a little more: for the first time in half a decade, the developers are focusing on jungle’s Red and Blue buffs, with one getting damage nerfs and the other changing the way its ability haste will work.

For skins, one Star Guardian skin is arriving a little late and several lucky champions are getting spectacular Soul Fighter skins.

And, alongside that, League champ 164 is here.

When will League Patch 13.14 go live?

Wowee, that little Riot holiday felt like a lifetime, right? Well, at least we’re finally back on track this week, with League Patch 13.14 inked in for a Wednesday, July 19 release after the whole game sat on 13.13 for an extra seven days so the devs could take a well-deserved mid-year break.

Patch 13.14 will start staging in Australia⁠—where I’m playing from⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.14?

League‘s 164th champion, Naafiri, debuts

Naafiri and her Dune Hounds are here, bringing all the mobility and burst any League assassin player could ever need and even adding a pack of hounds as her main damage dealer. Does it really get any cooler than that?

The arrival of this new champion on July 19 marks the second time a new character has debuted in season 13. On the lore side of things, Naafiri is the fourth playable Darkin in the Runeterra franchise behind Aatrox, Rhaast (most people I know actually call him Kayn though), and Varus.

One of my Dot Esports coworkers has already put together all The Hound of a Hundred Bites’ abilities if you want to read them early.

Who let the dogs out? Well, Naafiri will this update. Image via Riot Games

Riot comes back from League break swinging

Yep, you read that right above; there are nearly two dozen champion and item changes coming in League Patch 13.14. Naafiri may be the headliner, but Riot is also trying to make up for their (very reasonable) holiday break and want to really put a dent in the metagame on Summoner’s Rift.

First up, the nerfs. I got away unscathed when it comes to the characters I play, but you probably haven’t been quite so lucky⁠—Hecarim, Jax, Karthus, Kindred, Milio, Rell, Rengar, Rek’Sai, and even Sion are all being nerfed. There are also several adjustments coming for Yorick.

On the other side, Riot has buffs plotted for Aatrox, Diana, Lissanda, Shaco (his AD build), Shyvana, Volibear, Xerath, and Zyra.

For more details there, you can read on here:

Yorick is getting worked over in a big adjustment this patch. Image via Riot Games

Five Soul Fighter variants, Senna joins Star Guardians

Five League champions are getting skins for the huge Soul Fighter event coming to Summoner’s Rift in July, including Lux, Pyke (who also gets a stylish Prestige style), Sett, Samira, and new character Naafiri. Samira’s Soul Fighter variant will be Ultimate and is going to cost a hefty 3,250 RP.

On top of the Soul Fighter event variants, Black Mist-wielding, supersized-gun toting AD carry Senna will also be getting a new Star Guardian skin.

Here are all the skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.14 cycle.

The Soul Fighter skin design might be one of the best I’ve ever seen. Image via Riot Games

Here are all the early patch notes for the July 19 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official League notes, any of these expected buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.14 patch notes

Champions

New

Naafiri release: Read the details here.

Buffs

Aatrox

Diana

Lissandra

Shaco (attack damage)

Shyvana

Volibear

Xerath

Zyra

Nerfs

Hecarim

Jax

Karthus

Kindred

Milio

Rell

Rengar

Rek’Sai

Sion

Adjustments

Yorick

Items

Buffs

Axiom Arc

Prowler’s Claw

Randuin’s Omen

Spear of Shojin

Spirit Visage

Sterak’s Gage

Nerfs

Galeforce

Adjustments

Infinity Edge

Stattik Shiv

Trinity Force

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

Ghost

Duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Removed: Duration is no longer increased by 4-7 (based on level) seconds up scoring a takedown.

Red Brambleback

True damage reduced from 10-78 (based on level) to 10-75 (based on level).

Slow for melee champions reduced from 10-20 percent (based on level) to 5-20 percent (based on level).

Blue Sentinel

Ability haste changed from 10 at all levels to 5-20 (based on level).

Jungle

Jungle treats are being changed.

General

New 2v2v2v2 game mode released. Players pair up in teams of two and face off in round after round of combat as they power up, with new unique Augments until only one team is left standing.

Here is a list of all available Augments in Arena.

Skins

Soul Fighter Lux

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Pyke

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Samira

Soul Fighter Sett

Star Guardian Senna

