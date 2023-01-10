Who is Naafiri, League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin assassin?

League of Legends is welcoming the new year with a lot of information on what’s to come this season, including the champions who are next in line to join the roster.

Riot Games revealed Naafiri and Milio as the next champions to enter Summoner’s Rift this year. While Milio was described as an adorable enchanter, Naafiri’s light side has long gone as she’s been corrupted and has become a dark assassin.

The developer already dropped a few hints on her release last summer when revealing a Darkin champion and assassin trapped in a dagger was in the works. Here’s what we know about that upcoming character.

Who is Naafiri?

Naafiri is a character from the Shurima region, which is home to other champions like Azir, Xerath, Akshan, and Amumu. She’s a hunter who uses her Darkin assassin abilities to track down her tribe members after being awakened.

Darkin are ferocious God-Warriors from Shurima who have been irremediably corrupted when fighting in the Void War. They brought destruction to the world after the war and were then stopped by mages, who imprisoned them into weapons. They were Ascended before heading to war and falling to corruption, similar to Azir.

There aren’t many Darkin champions in League: they consist of Aatrox and Varus, as well as Rhaast, who is used by Kayn. Vladimir, although he isn’t one, has been also taught how to use blood magic by a Darkin. With the release of Naafiri, more details on these characters might be unveiled as well.

What’s Naafiri’s play style?

The upcoming Darkin assassin was designed to be played in the mid lane. As her title suggests, she’ll feature assassin abilities and wield a dagger dealing AD to decimate enemies.

But instead of complex mechanics, she’ll be focused on macro play, which hints at her providing some utility for her allies.

Her background is still mainly shrouded in mystery, though. Her character design has yet to be revealed and fans are likely to get more information on that matter in the coming months.

When does Naafiri release in League?

Riot Games has yet to confirm an official release date for Naafiri or Milio. The release window is quite large since they were only announced for 2023. It’s expected to see them join the roster in the first part of the year, however.

The developer hinted at Milio being the next in line to join the roster, so fans will have to wait a little more before being able to test out Naafiri.

Meanwhile, season 13 kicked off on Jan. 11. Players will be able to play their placement matches and start the grind again.

This article will be updated when more information is provided about Naafiri.