Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?

Here's what you need to know about League's next support champion.

League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023.

Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009 and reworked in 2017. He will also be the second consecutive support champion to fill the enchanter role right behind Renata Glasc, who was released last summer.

The most prominent factor in Milio’s kit will be fire. According to his backstory, he has mastered the elemental arts surrounding fire and will use the element to be a force for good. Milio uses fire to heal his allies, cauterizing their wounds and using subtle flame techniques to keep his team topped off.

Here’s everything you need to know about Milio, including a bit of his history and his expected release date.

Where is Milio from?

Milio is from the Runeterran region of Ixtal, which is also home to champions like Rengar, Qiyana, and Neeko. Like other champions from Ixtal, Milio will use elemental magic in his kit to heal allies and damage enemies.

A central piece of Milio’s lore is his journey to Ixaocan, the capital city of Ixtal. The quest will “broaden his horizons and introduce him to new people and places” and will also bring him “closer to Yun Tal’s darkest secrets,” according to Riot’s champion product manager Lexi Gao. The Yun Tal is the ruling class of Ixaocan. They are a group of powerful elemental aspirants who are entrusted with protecting the secrets of Ixtal. Qiyana, a princess in Ixaocan, is a member of the Yun Tal.

More lore bits surrounding Milio should be expected to come to light when his champion trailer releases in the near future.

Image via Riot Games

When does Milio release?

Milio has not yet been given a release date, although Riot has implied that he will be the first new champion to hit the Rift in 2023. Last year, the first champion of the season, Zeri, was released on Jan. 20, while a trailer was released for the champion on Jan. 6. It’s safe to assume that Milio is a little behind Zeri in terms of the way his release cycle compares to hers, although an impending release for the new champion should be expected sometime within the coming months.

Riot has released a new League champion in January for the last four years, but it’s unclear if Milio will hit that deadline.