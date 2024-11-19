Which LoL champion says ‘I will take an eye… heh, as if I don’t have enough already’?

I’m going to be frankly honest with you; I had no idea which League of Legends champion said this quote. I had to do some research before landing on the answer (don’t blame me. You had to ask Google a favor, too). Read on for the Nov. 19 LoLdle quote answer.

Who says “‘I will take an eye… heh, as if I don’t have enough already” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 19 is “I will take an eye… heh, as if I don’t have enough already.” The League champion who says this voice line is Master Yi. You know, the samurai guy with the massive sword.

This quote completely baffled me. I thought it was Graves or someone like that, but it just didn’t add up. Graves said yesterday’s quote. I’ve played Master Yi but can’t say I’m a fan. There’s nothing wrong with simple champions, but he’s a little too basic for me. To be fair, I tend to avoid the jungle at all costs anyway. I don’t recall Master Yi or anyone saying this quote. I’m sure it makes sense if you know his lore, but I clearly don’t.

Let’s forget about the quote for a second. According to stats site U.GG, Master Yi is pretty much awful. He has a 49 percent win rate in solo queue, making him a C-tier champion. Surprisingly, he also has a 10 percent ban rate in Patch 14.22. A lot more than I expected. I wouldn’t recommend playing Master Yi, but don’t let me stop you.

