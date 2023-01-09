League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year

Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”

These two additional champions were briefly teased by Lexi Gao, product lead for champions at Riot, at the end of the video. Although there are not a lot of details yet on the two mysterious additions to League’s champion pool, players can glean some information about them from their teaser images.

The vampire castle associated with the “hangry” jungler has a rough and dreary appearance, worthy of a deadly yet sophisticated owner. Of course, the word vampire in the world of Runeterra gets easily associated with Vladimir, the fiend with a thirst for mortal blood, and his crimson circle, an exclusive secret order of Noxus.

Image via Riot Games

The castle, and its hungry and ill-tempered resident, can then be easily placed in the rocky outskirts of the Immortal Bastion, making them a likely inhabitant of Noxus. But their concealed appearance and great hunger could mean that they have just awakened, bringing to Runeterra a power too big for even Noxus to handle.

On the other hand, the second teased champion may have a more quiet and mellow temperament. The artistic mage will take their place in the mid lane and most likely use their talent with ink to paint a deadly future for their enemies.

Image via Riot Games

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Riot, League players can easily place the tower painted by the artist in Ionia. The embedding of the two trees at the entrance formed by a natural golden arch and the solemn but peaceful atmosphere surrounding the building would seem to point to the First Land as the magician’s region of origin.

League players will have to wait for more official news on these two champions that will come out in 2023. But in the meantime, they can look forward to meeting Milio and Naafiri on the Rift soon.