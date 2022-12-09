Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W.

While she didn’t turn out to be as overpowered as some players thought, Renata Glasc immediately became popular in a meta dictated by late-game ADCs and hyper carries.

Now that almost a season has gone by and players had enough time to master her as a support down in the bottom lane, here are the best AD carries to pair with Renata Glasc in League.

Which ADC champions go best with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?

Draven

Image via Riot Games

Renata Glasc is a champion that rewards aggressive plays since she can aid you with her shields as well as the revive on Bailout (W). When it comes to aggressive champions, Draven is one of the first names that will come to mind.

The marksman is all about securing a strong early game and the ability to bully the enemy bot laners from the lane. No ADC can match Draven’s damage output in the first levels since his axes can take huge chunks of health. It is more up to the Draven player to not make mistakes rather than the enemy playing the trade the best way possible.

Not only that but Draven and Renata can easily set up each other for picks with her Handshake (Q) and his Stand Aside (E). The two can also get a nice combo with their ultimates, making the bounty collection simple for Draven.

The main issue with this pairing is that there must be a great level of coordination and the willingness of playing the most aggressive way possible. If this bot lane duo falls behind, though, things can go south really quickly. Therefore, the player piloting Draven must be mechanically proficient at the champion and have some trust to make those sweet two-vs-two or two-vs-three outplays.

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Renata Glasc and Varus have been a common pairing throughout most levels of play. Towards the end of the League of Legends World Championship, it was considered one of the best bot lane duos in the meta. With no big changes to the bot lane champions in the preseason, Varus and Renata Glasc continue to be strong partners.

What’s great about Varus in his current state is the flexibility he offers with his builds. He can go for Lethality items, on-hit, or even ability power. With Renata, however, Varus shines the most with the attack speed and on-hit build since it synergizes the most with her kit: both of them also have ultimates that can be used offensively or defensively, depending on the situation.

The amount of crowd control that the two offer together makes it easy for Varus to auto-attack and stack his passive on the enemies. In addition to that, Varus can take advantage of Renata’s Bailout and further increase his damage output, even if he gets caught or burst down.

Kalista

Image via Riot Games

Kalista is a particular champion that is somewhere between Varus and Draven. What we mean by this is that Kalista wants to play similarly to Draven and can offer DPS and utility like Varus.

Kalista’s main damage spell is her Rend (E). The drawback of it, though, is that it requires her to auto-attack constantly her targets and apply as many marks as possible. With Renata’s Bailout, Kalista can extend her trades and add more auto attacks in her trade, then use her Rend to deal extra damage and potentially get the revive. To top it off, Kalista’s passive makes it hard for opponents to land spells on her and her ultimate can be used in tandem with Renata’s for unexpected engages and repositioning.

Having said that, Kalista is not an easy champion to master, and just like Draven, she requires great mechanical proficiency with her combos and kiting, as well as strong coordination with Renata.

Samira

Image via Riot Games

It may sound weird to pair Samira with an enchanter, but she and Renata can work well together. It will be important to have a gap closer or some engage elsewhere in the team, though.

The best thing about this duo is the combo between Renata’s Bailout and Samira’s Inferno Trigger (R). The latter will never have her ultimate canceled even if she drops to zero health and, most of the time, Samira will be able to get the revive and the reset on her Wild Rush (E).

In other words, Renata covers Samira’s main weakness and gives her more tools to be aggressive.

Kog’Maw

Image via Riot Games

While he’s not a popular champion, Kog’Maw is one of the best ADCs to match with Renata. As a late-game hyper-carry, the Mouth of the Abyss synergizes greatly with the enchanter’s crowd control, granting him the ability to deal an enormous amount of damage to the enemies and carve a way through the frontline.

If that wasn’t enough, Kog’Maw has a jail-out-free card with Renata’s Bailout to further extend his damage output and potentially revive. And if he dies, he will still have the passive to give the enemies the last blow.

Kog’Maw’s main drawback though is his lack of mobility. Unless the player has great positioning and an understanding of enemies’ threats, it will be tough to maximize this duo

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

By continuing the list of ADCs that work with enchanters like Renata, we also have Twitch.

While it may not seem like a strong pairing in the first stages of the game, this combo gets better the longer the same goes and it works exceptionally well during the teamfights.

As Renata, you can bait the enemies into focusing on you and wait for Twitch to get into the right position to deal damage with his ultimate, potentially shredding all of them at the same time. Renata’s ultimate can also be concatenated to not let the enemies escape and the Bailout is useful to save Twitch in case he gets targeted.

The main weakness of this duo, however, is that it lacks damage early on since Twitch requires a few items to start dealing considerable levels of damage.