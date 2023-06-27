All Augments in LoL’s new Arena mode

In League of Legends long-awaited Arena mode, players get a chance to flex their skills alongside one of the their favorite duos as they battle three other teams across multiple deathmatch-style battle rounds to become the last squad standing. And to shake things up even more, they’ll have Augments to change the way they play.

There are many different ways to arm yourself before the fight, even beyond the normal items you can find in the store during the game mode’s preparation and buying phase. Teamfight Tactics‘ Augments system is making its way to League for the first time, giving summoners a whole new arsenal of wacky and wild powers that will completely change how a champion plays.

Related: Riot unveils Arena, LoL’s new 2v2v2v2 summer gamemode

Each Augment, like in TFT, will be in a different category based on how strong they are in comparison to each other. The categories range from Silver and Gold to Prismatic as the most impactful of the bunch, and can be destructive, hilarious, and everything in between.

I’ve already spotted a few incredible wombo combos in the works, along with broken champion pairings, and a perfect concoction of Augments that could go viral with one single clip, so let’s get to experimenting.

Here are all of the Augments you can play around with in this new Arena mode.

Every Augment in League‘s Arena mode

All Silver Augments

Name Effect Red Buff Gain permanent Red Buff Hextech Soul Gain soul Cloud Soul Gain soul Chemtech Soul Gain soul Blue Buff Gain permanent Blue Buff Ionic Spark Enemies who use abilities near you take damage equal to 100 percent of the mana cost Virtuous Cycle Your heals grant extra shield and your shields grant extra healing Vulnerability Your item and damage over time effects can critically strike. Gain 20 percent crit chance. Ice Cold Your slowing effects reduce movement speed by an extra 100 Sweet Tooth Grants 50 gold on healing from a plant and the heal is increased by 50 percent Electric Field Casting a summoner spell damages all enemies within 450 range and grants you 10 percent movement speed for three seconds Spontaneous Altruism Every 10 seconds your next heal or shield ability is increased by 30 percent Fast Starter For the first 10 seconds each round, you have 40 ability haste and receive 15 percent less damage Double-Edged Sword You deal 20 percent more damage and take 10 percent more damage Adaptive Consumer AD and AP from items is converted to Adaptive Force Ocean Soul Gain the Ocean Soul, granting high health and mana regeneration after damaging enemies Repulsor When dropping below 60 or 30 percent health, nearby enemies are knocked back Shadow Runner After using a movement ability or leaving stealth, gain 300 movement speed for two seconds Sonic Boom Buffing, healing, or shielding an ally deals damage and slows enemies around them Don’t Blink Deal more damage to enemies the faster you are than them Tormentor Immobilizing enemies applies a burn that deals damage over time and applies on-hits Typhoon Attacks fire a bolt at an additional target that deals reduced damage and on-hits Deft Gain 40 percent attack speed Erosion Damaging enemies shreds two percent Armor and Magic Resist for four seconds, stacking up to 20 times Evocation Gain the Evocation Summoner Spell, which lets you channel to restore health and mana Executioner Deal 10 percent more damage to enemies below 50 percent health, and reset your basic abilities on takedown Fallen Aegis Start combat with a Black Shield that blocks magic damage for 15 seconds Light ’em Up Every fourth attack deals additional magic damage First Aid Kit Gain 25 percent heal and shield power Frost Wraith Every eight seconds, automatically root nearby enemies for one second Guilty Pleasure Immobilizing enemy champions restores five seconds max Health Now You See Me Gain the Houdini Summoner Spell, which teleports you back to the starting position of your last movement ability Infernal Soul Gain the Infernal Soul, dealing bonus damage when you hit enemies with abilities or attacks Juice Box Each round, you and your teammate get an additional juice for free Midnight Express Automatically throw a lantern to your ally every 12 seconds, which can be clicked to dash to you Mind to Matter Increase max health by half of your mana Mountain Soul Gain the Mountain Soul, gaining shield after being out of combat for a short time Warmup Routine Active Summoner: Channel to increase damage this combat, up to 30 percent Buckle Up Spawn a Battle Sled on round start Blunt Force Gain 10 percent Attack Damage Witchful Thinking Replace current items with random ones of a higher tier, and gain random items instead of gold during buy phase Castle Gain the Castle Summoner Spell, which allows you to swap places with your ally Buff Buddies You gain permanent Red and Blue Buffs Contract Killer Each round, mark an opponent to take 10 percent more damage and grant an extra 350 gold on death

All Gold Augments

Name Effect Apex Inventor Gain 200 Item Haste Banner of Command Active Spell: Increase your teammate’s size and grant them 15 percent HP, AD, AP, and attack speed for 10 seconds Willing Sacrifice When your ally drops below 30 percent Health, trade some of your health for a Shield on your ally Cannon Fodder You enter combat launching from a cannon Celestial Body Gain 750 Health, but you deal 10 percent less damage With Haste Gain Move Speed equal to double your Ability Haste Combo Master Gain the Electrocute and Phase Rush Keystone Runes Soul Siphon Gain 20 percent crit chance, and 35 percent lifesteal on critical strikes Tank it or Leave it You can Critically Defend using your Crit Chance with max 60 percent chance, giving a chance to reduce damage. Gain 20 percent Crit Chance. Die Another Day Gain the Die Another Day Summoner Spell, which creates a zone where no unit can die for four seconds Dawnbringer’s Resolve Upon dropping below 50 percent health, heal for 30 percent max health over three seconds Ethereal Weapon Your Abilities apply on-hit effects From Beginning to End Gain the First Strike and Dark Harvest Keystone Runes Extendo Arm Automatically fire a Blitzcrank hook every 12 seconds at a nearby enemy champion It’s Critical Gain 40 percent Crit Chance Dive Bomber Your team’s first death each round explodes, dealing massive damage Lightning Strikes Gain Attack Damage scaling with your Attack Speed Mythical You can buy any number of Mythic Items Keystone Conjurer Gain the Summon Aery and Arcane Comet Keystone Runes Outlaw’s Grit Your Movement Abilities grant you 15 Armor and Magic Resist, stacking up to five times Perseverance Gain hugely increased Health Regen, which is further increased while low on Health Phenomenal Evil Permanently gain one Ability Power when you hit enemies with Abilities Rabble Rousing Using an Ability heals you for two percent max Health Firebrand Attacks apply an infinitely stacking Burn, dealing damage over time Recursion Gain 45 Ability Haste Restless Restoration You constantly heal based on your max Health while moving, increased by distance traveled Defensive Maneuvers Gain the Defensive Maneuvers Summoner Spell, which casts both Summoner Barrier and Heal on you and your teammate Scoped Weapons Gain 250 Attack Range, reduced to 150 for ranged characters Searing Dawn Your Abilities mark enemies, causing them to take extra damage from your ally’s next effect Shrink Ray Your Attacks reduce an enemy’s damage by 20 percent for three seconds OK Boomerang Every seven seconds, automatically fire a boomerang at a nearby enemy The Brutalizer Gain 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and 10 Lethality Thread the Needle Gain 30 percent Armor Penetration and Magic Penetration Vanish Gain the Vanish Summoner Spell, turning you Invisible Vengeance Gain massively increased damage and Omnivamp while your partner is dead Unholy Grail Damaging enemies with abilities stores 30 percent of the damage, your next heal or shield on an ally heals them for the stored amount Take the Wheel Replace your current items with random ones of a higher tier, and gain random items instead of gold during buy phase Momentous Strike Generates bonus movement speed while moving, and at max MS, Lee Sin kick the first enemy you auto-attack In Perfect Tempo Every six seconds, automatically cast Sona Q or Sona W at random Summoning Expert Gain 200 Summoner Spell Haste Flicker At start of combat and every 13 seconds, teleport to a random location within the arena and stealth for one second, and your first stealth each round lasts 3.5 seconds Feeling Lucky Grants two random Silver augments Parry Root yourself, and for one second, all incoming damage is reflected back to your attacker Nimble Gain 30 percent Dodge Chance Allure of the Fox Sniping an enemy charms them for one second, with an eight second cooldown Intimidating Aura Enemies near you lose 25 percent Tenacity Assimilation Gain five percent of all enemy primary stats on takedown Shadow Drafting You are stealthed while standing behind your ally, but taking damage disables this for two seconds Twice as Nice Your “per round” Augments activate an additional time, on round start gain 100g or 500xp at random (twice), and affects Blood Pact, Castle, Dawnbringer’s Resolve, Fallen Aegis, Kamikaze, Repulsor, and Ultimate Backup Plating Gain 75 Armor Runic Bulwark Gain 75 Magic Resistance Vampirism Gain 30 percent Spell Vamp Virtuoso’s Flourish Every fourth hit crits and deals bonus percent missing health damage

All Prismatic Augments

Name Effect Accelerating Sorcery Using an Ability grants seven Ability Haste, stacking infinitely Back to Basics Your Ultimate is sealed, but you gain 16 percent increased damage, healing, shielding and 40 AH Blade Waltz Gain the Blade Waltz Summoner Spell, making you untargetable while you dash at and damage enemies repeatedly Slow Cooker Every second, apply a stacking Burn to nearby enemy champions scaling with your Max Health stacking infinitely Windspeaker’s Blessing Your Healing and Shielding also increases the target’s Armor and Magic Resist for three seconds Zhonya’s Epiphany Gain the Zhonya’s Epiphany Summoner Spell, which puts you in Stasis for three seconds, rendering you Untargetable and Invulnerable for the duration but also unable to act, and resetting your basic ability cooldowns Can’t Touch This Casting your Ultimate also makes you Invulnerable for a short duration Chauffeur You are attached to your ally and gain 100 Ability Haste and 50 Attack Speed, while they gain 15 percent Move Speed Circle of Death Healing you do deals a portion of the value in Magic Damage to the nearest enemy champion Courage of the Colossus Gain a Shield scaling with max Health after Immobilizing an enemy champion Eureka Gain Ability Haste equal to 20 percent of your Ability Power Feel the Burn Gain the Feel the Burn Summoner Spell, casting Ignite and Exhaust on all nearby enemy champions Goliath Become large, gaining 30 percent Health and 30 percent Adaptive Force at the cost of 50 percent Attack Speed Jeweled Gauntlet Your Abilities can Critically Strike, and gain 20 percent Crit Chance Mad Scientist On round start, you grow large and gain Attack Damage and Health, or tiny and gain Ability Haste and Move Speed Master of Duality Your Attacks grant you stacking Ability Power and your Abilities grant you Attack Damage Infernal Conduit Your abilities apply a bleed dealing physical damage per second over five seconds. Bleed damage you deal refunds two percent of remaining cooldowns on your basic abilities Mystic Punch Your Attacks reduce your cooldowns by one second. Omni-Soul Gain three random Dragon Souls Quantum Computing Automatically slash in a circle around you, dealing bonus damage on the outer edge every 15 seconds. Your Automatic Augments are affected by Ability Haste Spirit Link 40 percent of damage dealt to your ally is redirected to you, and 40 percent of healing they receive is given to you as well. Symphony of War Gain the Lethal Tempo and Conqueror Keystone Runes Tap Dancer Your Attacks grant you 10 Move Speed, stacking infinitely. Gain AS equal to 10 percent of your MS Earthwake Your Movement Abilities leave behind a trail that detonates after one second Thief’s Gloves Gain random items each combat. Stats and damage from items is increased by 20 percent Trueshot Prodigy When you damage a champion from far away, fire a Trueshot Barrage at them Ultimate Revolution Once per round, refresh your Ultimate Ability after casting it Wisdom of Ages Gain one bonus level every other round, and an extra level per Augment round, and your max level is increased to 30 Botanical Bully Attacking a plant creates an explosion that deals 15 percent true damage to enemies within range and knocks them back slightly Shitake Happens Three deadly Teemo shrooms spawns randomly in the arena. Enemies and Allies can both trigger it. Your trap effects are increased by 50 percent I’m the Juggernaut Your movement speed is low and cannot be altered except by purchasing boots. Gain 50 percent size, 25 percent Health, Armor, Magic Resistance, and Tenacity Summoner’s Roulette After casting a Summoner Spell, gain a random new one that’s on cooldown for seven seconds Hug of Death Active Summoner: Suppress yourself and an enemy next to you, dealing heavy damage to both over the course of the channel Dragon Trainer Gain Nomsy to fight alongside you Blood Brothers Draven gains Darius passive and Darius gains Draven passive Arbiter of Freedom Immobilizing an enemy creates a 400 radius zone around you that reduces damage taken by 20 percent for allies within Pass-a-Fist Your ally’s attacks trigger your on-hit affects at reduced 50 percent damage 4-Leaf Clover Gain 40 percent Crit Chance and 30 percent Dodge Chance Bombardment Fire a barrage of cannon shots for the first 10s of combat before launching yourself from the last shot. Combat Medic Your auto-attacks deal halved damage. The other half is converted to healing split amongst you and your ally. Gain 10 percent AD and AS.

About the author