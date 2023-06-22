All Naafiri abilities in League of Legends

Get ready to gather your pack for a fight, summoners. The second League of Legends champion release of the year is upon us, with the newest Darkin assassin making her debut. Naafiri is bounding onto the Summoner’s Rift in Patch 13.14, and she’ll be bringing her ferocious Dune Hounds to her side to chomp down on the competition.

Built as a unique champion that focuses on using a pack of hounds as her main source of damage, Naafiri has plenty of mobility and burst that should satisfy every assassin player in terms of scary potential in the late game.

Related: Who is Naafiri, League’s upcoming Darkin assassin?

Like many other assassins, she must combo her abilities well in order to maximize her full damage, along with finding some tricky angles to dive into the backline to pop any AD carries or mid laners trying to hide behind their tanks. She can also stay healthy and mobile with her ultimate ability, the Call of the Pack.

Naafiri’s League abilities

A pack of hungry hounds await you with Naafiri. Image via Riot Games

Passive – We Are More

After a short time, Naafiri creates a Packmate that will attack enemies that she targets for physical damage, which increases after using an ability. Hitting champions with abilities or killing enemies reduces this ability’s cooldown.

Q – Darkin Dagger

Naafiri hurls Darkin-tainted blades, dealing physical damage and causing bleed for a few seconds. This ability may be recast, and if enemies hit are already bleeding, the ability will deal the remaining bleed damage plus bonus physical damage and missing health physical damage.

If the target is a champion, Naafiri restores some health. Her Packmates will leap at the first target hit, prioritizing champions and attacking them for a few seconds.

W – Hounds’ Pursuit

After a brief delay, Naafiri dashes at an enemy and deals physical damage. She briefly slows her target or first champion she collides with, and the ability gains range based on ultimate rank. Her Packmates become untargetable and dash alongside Naafiri, dealing additional damage per Packmate.

E – Eviscerate

Naafiri dashes forward, dealing physical damage to every enemy she passes through, then explodes outward to deal additional physical damage. After a moment, all her Packmates are recalled to Naafiri and healed to full.

R – The Call of the Pack

Naafiri empowers her Packmates while spawning bonus Packmates for a short duration. Afterwards, she gains a burst of out-of-combat movement speed, vision, and the first time she hits an enemy champ, she gains a shield. After a champion takedown, all of Naafiri’s ultimate effects are refreshed.

League Patch 13.14 is expected to release on Wednesday, July 19.

About the author