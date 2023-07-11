Aatrox, Xerath among 8 champions getting buffs in first big LoL patch after Riot’s break

Riot Games’ League of Legends balance team is back after a short mid-year hiatus and has already hit the ground running, today unveiling the eight champions that will be receiving some much-needed help in July 19’s Patch 13.14 update.

Among the early list, as announced by Riot dev boss Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Twitter on July 10, will be popular picks Aatrox and Xerath.

The full list of champions coming out of 13.14 stronger includes:

Aatrox

Diana

Lissandra

Shaco

Shyvana

Volibear

Xerath

Zyra

Gonna be on Threads as riotphroxzon and posting on both platforms!



A pretty big patch coming back from break!



The dogs are out this patch! (Naafiri)



We're nerfing the power of early ganks with (mainly) a nerf to red buff, but compensating a bit with treat gold. pic.twitter.com/IeSKMnNlI3 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 10, 2023

The bulk of the to-be buffed champs sit at the bottom of the list in both popularity and win rate right now, according to League stats tracking site League of Graphs. Shyvana, in particular, possesses a very low 1.5 percent pick rate—only better than Corki and Skarner.

The Half-Dragon has received numerous changes each League season but has gone untouched so far in season 13 aside from several smaller bug fixes shipped out last patch. This time, Shyvana is set to receive a huge damage boost to her Q, Twin Bite, as well as a max health damage bonus on her E, Flame Breath.

Xerath is an odd one for the list, given his above-average popularity and his 51 percent win rate this season. While his base mana will be reduced by 10 percent, changes to his passive (cooldown reduction per unit killed) and his ultimate (damage boost per blast landed), mean the Magus Ascendant is assuredly hanging around matches for a while longer.

Other specific buffs for League Patch 13.14 include a healing and area of effect burst bonus for Lissandra’s kit, beneficial adjustments to Zyra’s passive, and a bonus to attack damage and minion damage for Aatrox’s Darkin Blade.

Phroxzon mentioned modernization changes for mages as the focus for both buffs and nerfs in this patch, and although certain values were mentioned both by the balance team, exact numbers won’t be known until we’re closer to the patch release.

Patch 13.14 will go live on July 19 along with Naafiri, League’s newest champion.

