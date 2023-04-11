The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational update is here, with League of Legends Patch 13.8 set to ship a pile of buffs for a handful of pro play darlings, including Nidalee, Lillia, Poppy, Ezreal, and support playmaker Alistair.

While the Riot Games developers don’t want to go overboard, they’re looking to wrangle a few more junglers into Season 13’s meta before MSI 2023 begins on May 2. That includes Nidalee, Lillia, Poppy, and Kha’zix, all of whom lead the buffs list unveiled by balance boss Riot Phroxzon ahead of Patch 13.8’s release.

There are a few characters getting sent the other way ahead of MSI too, including Rakan, Jarvan IV, reworked Aurelion Sol, and rock-solid top laner Malphite.

League collectors won’t be left wanting in the pro-play-focused patch either, with new Dawnbringer and Inkshadow skins set to go live across the April update cycle. The lucky champions getting these new cosmetics range from brothers Yasuo and Yone to Shuriman rivals Nasus and Renekton.

Here’s everything you need to know about League Patch 13.8.

League Patch 13.8 release date

The next update of 2023 will roll out on Wednesday, April 19, according to Riot’s patch schedule. As per usual, the patch will roll out worldwide across the day, starting in Australia at around 10am (AEST). Here are the key patch rollout times for some of the major League servers:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

There will be several hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers three hours before the update is officially deployed and set live.

What’s coming in League Patch 13.8?

Riot favors buffs for pre-MSI changes

There’s a lopsided set of buffs in this latest League patch as the Riot balance team prioritizes bringing more champions into the meta instead of dragging too many out before MSI 2023 matches begin.

When the next April update lands, nearly a dozen League characters will be getting ability, stat, or mechanic boosts, including Nidalee, Lillia, Kha’zix, and Poppy. Leona, Alistair, Ezreal, Janna, Garen, Zoe, and Kog’maw are also getting buffed. In comparison, just four champions⁠, Rakan, Jarvan IV, Malphite, and Aurelion Sol⁠, are being nerfed.

On top of that, just one item⁠—Cosmic Drive⁠—is being changed.

Here are all the early patch notes for the April 19 update. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still tentative and could be pulled for a later League update at any time.

League Patch 13.8 early patch notes

Champions

Alistair

Aurelion Sol

Ezreal

Garen

Janna

Jarvan IV

Kha’zix

Kog’maw

Leona

Lillia

Malphite

Nidalee

Poppy

Rakan

Zoe

Items

Cosmic Drive

Runes

Systems

General

Skins

