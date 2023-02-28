All League of Legends teams qualified for MSI 2023

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 saw a few major changes to its format at the beginning of the year. The changes transformed the tournament into a much bigger spectacle, with more teams allowed to qualify for it.

Usually, MSI had the champions of Spring Splits from each region competing. The case is different now though when it comes to EMEA, North America, China, and Korea, who will all field two representatives for the event. The other regions will send one team like in previous years.

The tournament will also see a new format in the 2023 edition. Both the play-in and group stages have been revamped and should offer a much more exhilarating experience for both players and viewers.

All in all, with so many updates for MSI 2023’s format, it’s safe to say that this year’s edition is looking to be the most exciting one in the tournament’s history. The tournament begins on May 2 and will take place in London, United Kingdom.

Moreover, the first participants of MSI 2023 have already started to advance to the event. With that in mind, here’s the list of all League of Legends teams qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, which will be updated progressively as more teams book their spots.

All League of Legends teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2023

G2 Esports – (LEC, EMEA)

Starting this year, LEC also saw a bunch of major changes to its format, with one of the main ones being divided into three splits. The first one, the 2023 LEC Winter Split, was wrapped on Feb. 26 with a swift G2 Esports victory over MAD Lions in its final. As a result, the European powerhouse became the first team to advance to MSI 2023, while the second squad will grab their spot in the 2023 LEC Spring Split.

More teams will secure their place at MSI 2023 over the next few weeks. We’ll continue to update this article as more squads qualify.