This is how LEC teams will qualify for MSI and Worlds following 2023 changes

We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes.

The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.

When it comes to MSI, the winners of the 2023 Spring Split and 2023 Winter Split will represent Europe as first and second seeds, respectively. If the same team wins both splits, the squad with the highest number of Championship Points will advance to MSI. If there are two teams with the same number of these points, the one with a higher finish at the 2023 Spring Split will head to the tournament.

The case gets more complicated when it comes to Worlds. The winner and runner-up at the 2023 LEC Season Finals will be Europe’s first and second seed at the event.

If one squad manages to win all three splits, they will advance to Worlds as the third seed and will have a chance to improve their seeding in the Season Finals. Once they finish top two in the final event of the LEC season, the third-place team in the competition will grab the third seed at Worlds, with the fourth-placed roster entering the World Qualification Series.

Last but not least, if there’s a team that wins all three splits but finishes lower than the fourth seed in the Season Finals, the WQS slot will be earned by the fourth-placed team at the event, while the third-placed lineup becomes Europe’s third seed at Worlds.

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 will take place in London, England, while the 2023 League of Legends World Championship will take its competitors to South Korea.

The 2023 LEC Winter Split itself begins tomorrow, on Jan. 21.