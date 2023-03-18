Golden Guardians fail to achieve a winning LCS split for 11th consecutive time

For the 11th consecutive LCS split, Golden Guardians have failed to finish over the .500 mark. Since coming into the LCS as a newly-franchised squad organization in 2018, Golden Guardians has never had a winning split, with 9-9 being a record commonly associated with the team. Tonight, after losing to Dignitas (who finished 3-15 in the Spring), Golden Guardians once again finished 9-9 for the fourth time in franchise history, failing to go over .500 for the 11th straight time.

Golden Guardians has only had double-digit wins once during a single split, when they won 11 games in the 2021 Summer Split. However, that split was a unique 27-game split, and the Guardians still finished with a losing record in the Summer of 2021.

Coming into the final week of the LCS Spring Split, Golden Guardians had a record of 9-6, meaning they only needed one win to secure a winning split. However, they lost to CLG, FlyQuest, and eventually Dignitas, rounding out their Spring run with an even record.

This split, it appeared like Golden Guardians would actually break its franchise-old curse and break the 10-win threshold, especially considering the team caught a heater in the third week of the season and ripped off eight consecutive wins. However, that massive winning streak (which was tied with FlyQuest for the longest winning streak of the Spring) was bookended by two downtrodden runs—a four-game losing streak to open the split, and a 1-5 stretch to close it.

Golden Guardians’ inability to seal the deal against Dignitas tonight also put a dent in the teams’ playoff plans. Had they won that game, they would have qualified for a four-way tie alongside 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and CLG in the fight for a place in the LCS’ top three. Instead, they’ve locked themselves into sixth place in the standings, and are now guaranteed to start their Spring Playoff run in the lower bracket.

Golden Guardians’ playoff run will begin on March 25 against a still-to-be-determined opponent.