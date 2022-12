Another year of professional North American League of Legends action is set to get underway soon.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split will begin on Jan. 26. Riot Games has notably introduced a major shift to the LCS schedule, transitioning from weekend matches to playing on Thursdays and Fridays in 2023.

The schedule isn’t the only thing that’s changing in the LCS, though. Almost every team in the league made at least one roster change heading into 2023. Cloud9 has a new mid laner in Doublelift, who has come out of retirement and joined 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen, and FlyQuest picked up a couple of LCK prospects and a former LCS MVP. There’s no shortage of storylines for NA League fans to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Here’s the schedule for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, according to the official LoL Esports website.

2023 LCS Spring Split schedule

Week one

Thursday, Jan. 26

2pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

5pm CT: CLG vs. Dignitas

6pm CT: TSM vs. Immortals

Friday, Jan. 27

2pm CT: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

3pm CT: TSM vs. CLG

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

Week two

Thursday, Feb. 2

2pm CT: CLG vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

4pm CT: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Immortals vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

Friday, Feb. 3

2pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: TSM vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT: Immortals vs. CLG

Week three

Thursday, Feb. 9

2pm CT: TSM vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: CLG vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Friday, Feb. 10

2pm CT: TSM vs. Team Liquid

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

4pm CT: CLG vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

6pm CT: Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

Week four

Wednesday, Feb. 15

2pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

3pm CT: Immortals vs. FlyQuest

4pm CT: CLG vs. Team Liquid

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: TSM vs. Golden Guardians

Thursday, Feb. 16

2pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

3pm CT: Immortals vs. Cloud9

4pm CT: CLG vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: TSM vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT: Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

Friday, Feb. 17

2pm CT: CLG vs. FlyQuest

3pm CT: Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: TSM vs. Dignitas

6pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

Week five

Thursday, Feb. 23

2pm CT: FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

3pm CT: Immortals vs. Team Liquid

4pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: TSM vs. CLG

6pm CT: Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

Friday, Feb. 24

2pm CT: TSM vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT: Immortals vs. CLG

Week six

Thursday, March 2

2pm CT: CLG vs. FlyQuest

3pm CT: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT: Immortals vs. Dignitas

Friday, March 3

2pm CT: CLG vs. 100 Thieves

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Cloud9

4pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: TSM vs. Team Liquid

6pm CT: Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

Week seven

Thursday, March 9

2pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

4pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: TSM vs. Immortals

6pm CT: CLG vs. Dignitas

Friday, March 10

2pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: Immortals vs. FlyQuest

4pm CT: CLG vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

6pm CT: TSM vs. Golden Guardians

Week eight

Wednesday, March 15

2pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

4pm CT: TSM vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT: Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT: CLG vs. Golden Guardians

Thursday, March 16

2pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

3pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

4pm CT: CLG vs. Team Liquid

5pm CT: Immortals vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: TSM vs. Dignitas

Friday, March 17

2pm CT: CLG vs. Cloud9

3pm CT: TSM vs. FlyQuest

4pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

6pm CT: Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

This article will be updated with scores and standings when the 2023 LCS Spring Split begins.