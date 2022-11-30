All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed

Between rumors of fresh faces and returning veterans, there is a lot to be excited about in the LCS for 2023.

The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.

Over the past few weeks, rumors and reports have circulated regarding the next steps for various faces within the LCS, both old and new, as fans anxiously await teams to announce their rosters. During this period, even names from outside of the LCS have been reported to be stepping onto North American soil to compete—the first time for many of them outside of this year’s World Championship.

Teams have until the start of the 2023 season, which does not yet have a date, to solidify their rosters, many of which are currently awaiting confirmation by Riot Games before they can be announced publicly. But from what has been reported and confirmed thus far, it appears that the upcoming LCS season will be one of the most competitive in the history of the tournament.

Here are all the reported and confirmed roster changes for the 10 LCS teams in the upcoming 2023 season.

All LCS 2023 rosters

C = Confirmed, R = Reported

Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami C

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang C

Mid: Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev C

ADC: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheoi C

Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen C

100 Thieves

Top: Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij R

Jungle: Can “Closer” Çelik R (under contract)

(under contract) Mid: Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg R

ADC: Yiliang “Peter” “Doublelift” Peng R

Support: Alan “Busio” Cwalina R

Team Liquid

Top: Park “Summit” Woo-tae R

Jungle: Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon R

Mid: Harry “Haeri” Kang C

ADC: Sean “Yeon” Sung C

Support: Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in C

Top: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho C

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma C

Mid: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun C

ADC: Victor “FBI” Huang C

Support: Phillipe “Vulcan” Laflamme C

FlyQuest

Top: Jeong “Impact” Eon-young R

Jungle: Mingyi “Spica” Lu R

Mid: Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang R

ADC: Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan R

Support: Bill “Eyla” Nguyen R

Dignitas

Top: İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek R

Jungle: Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen R

Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen R

ADC: Trevor “Spawn” Kerr-Taylor R (under contract)

(under contract) Support: Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun R

Top: Niship “Dhokla” Doshi C

Jungle: Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia C

Mid: Cristian “Palafox” Palafox C

ADC: Fatih “Luger” Güven C

Support: Phillipe “Poome” Lavoie-Giguere C

Top: Colin “Solo” Earnest C

Jungle: Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop C

Mid: Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang C

ADC: Toàn “Neo” Trần C

Support: Jonathan “Chime” Pomponio C

Immortals

Top: Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura R (under contract)

(under contract) Jungle: Shane Kenneth “Kenvi” Espinoza R (under contract)

(under contract) Mid: Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott C

ADC: Edward “Tactical” Ra R

Support: Kadir “Fleshy” Kemiksiz R