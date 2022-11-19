Bjergsen to reportedly sign with 100 Thieves ahead of 2023 LCS season

Bjergsen will reportedly be heading to his second team in as many years.

10-year LCS veteran Bjergsen will play for 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger.

Bjergsen, who had previously retired from League following the 2020 season, returned to competitive play this year with Team Liquid. He had only played for one prior organization in his lengthy career, TSM, and will now make the move toward his third North American team ever in 100T.

[Sources] Midlaner Bjergsen 🇩🇰 will play for 100 Thieves next year.



This change was anticipated by Travis Gafford, however both parties have now reached a verbal agreement. pic.twitter.com/6Mn44y6PVx — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 19, 2022

Bjergsen was officially released from Liquid earlier this month and will reportedly join his second team in as many years after playing just one season with Liquid.

This year, Bjergsen was brought onto Liquid as the team’s would-be centerpiece. The team had aspirations to be “a roster that would potentially be the best roster that the region had seen in the last decade,” according to an August statement from Steve Arhancet, the team’s owner. Despite its undeniable “superteam” status, Liquid were eliminated from the LCS summer playoffs in the lower bracket quarterfinals, missing the World Championship by just one game.

Even still, Bjergsen had a remarkable season, leading the LCS in KDA during both the Spring and Summer Splits, with marks of 8.9 and 8.7, respectively, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Photo via Riot Games

Bjergsen’s reported move to 100T has been circulating throughout the LCS rumor mill for several weeks, and his name has even been linked to former TSM teammate Doublelift, who could potentially join Bjergsen at 100T. The team’s full roster has yet to be reported, although 100T also reportedly intends to promote North America’s number one overall prospect, support player Busio, to the LCS stage as well.

100T has yet to announce any official roster moves. The entire team’s starting lineup, save for top laner Ssumday, is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.

The team has been making moves in its front office, replacing longtime general manager Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith with an internal promotion of Joseph “JungleJuice” Jang, while also releasing head coach Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-gyu. Whether those coaching and management changes will trickle down fully to the starting lineup at large remains to be seen.