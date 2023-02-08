When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained

Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England.

The event will be held at the Copper Box Arena, a location described by Riot as “a key venue for esports” located in the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Live events in Europe, like LEC Summer Finals in Malmo, had proven to Riot how much European fans desired to be present during significant moments for League’s competitions. This might have incentivized London as the perfect choice for this year’s MSI. Additionally, the metropolitan city is accessible to all League aficionados around the globe thanks to its well-structured infrastructures that connect London to the rest of the world.

MSI 2023 schedule

The competition will kick off on May 2 and last for 19 days, with the final match being held on May 21. Although this year’s MSI will introduce a new format, the competition will still be divided into three stages: Play-In, Bracket, and Final.

The Play-In Stage will begin on May 2 and last for five days. After a couple of days of break, the Bracket Stage will take over from May 9 to May 14 and from May 16 to May 20.

The final match will take place on May 21, thus bringing the competition to an end.

Riot described the event as an opportunity for fans to “evaluate the relative strength of teams and regions” at the midway point of the season. With the new format, Riot aims to showcase more exciting matches and deliver fans with the best stories the 2023 competitive year of League can serve.