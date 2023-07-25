The Tournament of Souls is well underway across Runeterra and League of Legends Patch 13.15 is continuing all the action with five more stunning skins, as well as all the usual buffs, nerfs, and changes as the Riot Games developers continue to work on the seasonal metagame.

This League update, which will kick off the August cycle, includes six buffs and seven nerfs for champions, as well as big adjustments for four more.

Matt Leung-Harrison, who presides over the many League changes, says the focus in 13.15 is helping struggling characters while knocking overly-powerful picks like Aatrox and Kai’Sa down. The Rift’s newest debutant, Naafiri, has also been deemed “a bit too strong” despite her lagging win rate.

And, of course, all our eyes are turning to the Worlds patch (I’ve got it circled in my calendar⁠—Patch 13.19) and that’s no different in Riot’s offices; Leung-Harrison says the team is starting work on that meta specifically.

The Soul Fighter skin line is also expanding with five more mouthwatering entries, including one incredible Jhin skin I’ve already put a few dollars aside to buy.

When will League Patch 13.15 go live?

I don’t blame you if you’re not looking toward this patch just yet, especially considering Naafiri just arrived and League’s Arena mode is taking up all our time, but Riot waits for no one⁠—the next update is coming, stacked with buffs, nerfs, and even changes for that same new character we’ve all been playing.

Specifically, Patch 13.15 is coming on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The first update in August will start staging in Australia⁠—where I’m playing from⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

I’m a visual person, so a timer like this certainly helps me:

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.15?

Naafiri nerfs headline 17 champion changes

Oh, you thought just because League’s newest champion Naafiri debuted with a cataclysmically low 40.60 percent win rate that she was going to escape Riot’s ever-brutal nerfs hammer? Yeah, look, so did I⁠, but the devs are obviously seeing something under these stats that we haven’t yet.

And so, Naafiri is being packaged up for nerfs alongside Aatrox, Ivern, and Kai’Sa⁠—a major target this week, as I understand it⁠—as well as Maokai, Sejuani, and Shyvana.

On the other side, Patch 13.15 will buff Caitlyn, Gwen, Nami, Taliyah, and blade brothers Yasuo and Yone. Annie, Heimerdinger, Rell, and Yorick (specifically his Maiden) are all getting adjustments too.

Regarding Yorick, I actually flagged these changes recently, but Riot ended up delaying them for more testing.

Yorick and his Maiden have had two more weeks in the cooking pot. Image via Riot Games

Riot starts work on 2023 Worlds meta

Okay, okay, so I know this isn’t exactly relevant to the next League patch, but any time the Riot developers say “Worlds” in relation to changes on the Rift, that’s a very hot topic we can’t really ignore, can we?

This week, Leung-Harrison confirmed the August 2 update will be the first in a five-patch sprint to the MOBA’s annual premier tournament with the best characters in pro play already starting to get a look-in from the balance team.

That includes K’Sante, though I expect the Pride of Nazumah may be tweaked behind the scenes for the time being. Riot may go early with their plans, but it’s pretty unlikely.

Pro play characters are going to start being shaved for Worlds, starting with K’Sante. Image via Riot Games

Popular Soul Fighter skin line doubles

With the Tournament of Souls still raging in the League world, it’s no surprise Riot’s development team has a few more skins in the chamber. This update, Evelynn, Gwen, Jhin, Shaco, and Viego are all getting new Soul Fighter variants. There will also be a Prestige edition for Shaco.

As I mentioned earlier, that Jhin cosmetic has already been bookmarked as a must-buy for me, though I may have to dig out some change for Gwen’s too.

Here are all the skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.14 cycle.

Let’s be honest, I can see this Evelynn skin selling like hot cakes. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League patch notes for the August 2 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official notes, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.15 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Caitlyn

Gwen

Nami

Taliyah

Yasuo

Yone

Nerfs

Aatrox

Ivern

Kai’Sa

Maokai

Naafiri

Sejuani

Shyvana

Adjustments

Annie

Heimerdinger

Rell

Yorick

Items

Buffs

Nerfs

Glacial Augment

Night Harvester

Runes

Systems

Smite

General

Skins

Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Gwen

Soul Fighter Jhin

Soul Fighter Shaco

Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco

Soul Fighter Viego

