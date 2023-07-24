Regular meta-topping AD carry Kai’Sa is set to headline the list of upcoming League of Legends Patch 13.15 nerfs after more than a full season of dominance off the back of her “broken” ability power builds.

Riot Games is hard at work cowling the Daughter of the Void’s powerful Nashor’s Tooth build, top League developer Matt Leung-Harrison told fans today.

Kai’Sa has bounced in and out of the League metagame⁠—both competitively and in regular ranked play⁠—since she was released in 2018. She played a key role in several Worlds campaigns in her early years and has more recently emerged as a cornerstone bot lane champion in season 13.

In this patch, she boasts a monster 40.6 percent pick rate in Platinum ranks and above, according to League stat tracking site U.GG, and wins 51.28 percent of lobbies where she escapes bans.

Much of the Daughter of the Void’s success comes off the back of her AP strengths. League players building her to her full potential can select items like Statikk Shiv, Nashor’s Tooth, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rabadon’s Deathcap and deal immense damage through her Void Seeker ability.

What makes it worse is Void Seeker (her W) has a range of 3,000, meaning Kai’Sa can do all this from safety⁠—which is why Riot is now investigating nerfs.

Kai'Sa has been so good she got a League Worlds skin in her very first year.

Riot’s decision to target her couldn’t come at a better time in the eyes of the wider League community either; earlier this weekend, a horde of gamers actually came together to dub the AD carry “unhealthy” and demand the balance team look into dishing out major nerfs as soon as possible.

Disgruntled fans pointed out Zeri⁠ was ripped apart by the devs in League Patch 13.12 for having similar AP strengths, while Kai’Sa remained untouched.

While the League devs haven’t yet settled on what tweaks Kai’Sa will actually get next update⁠, the majority of players made it clear they are hoping the devs will “pull no punches” with the ADC’s impending nerfs.

The nerfs are expected to ship in Patch 13.15 on Aug. 2.

