Viego’s new LoL skin has a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure easter egg we can’t stop watching

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has made it to League of Legends again thanks to an easter egg in Viego’s new Soul Fighter skin that references one of the wildest scenes (yes, we know that’s a big list) in the outlandish anime.

The easter egg was first spotted earlier this week before being shared across the wider League fandom on July 18. It sees Viego⁠ recreate the famed “Vocal Percussion” dance from the series’ Golden Wind story arc, going through the entire routine with perfect precision alongside Isolde.

In the anime, Narancia, Mista, and Fugo perform the song⁠—which is actually titled Canzoni Preferite⁠—in JoJo’s fifth part, while torturing Zucchero.

Eager Viego players will be able to scoop up the new Soul Fighter skin, complete with its Bizarre Adventure reference, once League Patch 13.15 goes live next month. That update is set to drop on Wednesday, Aug. 2. When it does, the Ruined King’s new cosmetic will cost 1,820 Riot Points.

Related: Samira’s Ultimate skin gets update but ‘scam’ concerns won’t die

Interestingly, this “Vocal Percussion” dance actually has its own suite of classical inspirations; it was inspired by P Control by Prince and has elements of Michael Jackson’s Dangerous dance, according to the song’s Fandom page. Mangaka Hirohiko Araki then combined those with JoJo’s poses.

This Viego dance joins a long list of JoJo’s x League crossovers, including voice line references from Zed⁠ (in his Debonair skin) and Xerath (in his Japanese dub) as well as Vi’s “Ora Ora Ora” eternal title.

Sett’s Japanese voice actor also voiced Dio in the show.

And now, I know we’ve all been waiting to enjoy the iconic JoJo’s dance scene one more time, so I’ll give everyone a quick moment to bask in 73 seconds of glory.

While League players wait to get their hands on this Viego skin—remember, it won’t release until Aug. 2—they will have to make do with League Patch 13.14, which arrives on Wednesday. Lux, Naafiri, Pyke, Sett, and Samira are all getting Soul Fighter skins in July’s final update.

Then, when 13.15 rolls around next month, Evelynn, Gwen, Jhin, Shaco, and of course Viego will get cosmetics in the same skin line.

The Soul Fighter event also includes a 2v2v2v2 mode that is now live.

About the author