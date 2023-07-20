The dogs are out: LoL’s newest champion, Naafiri, is now live

One of the biggest days in League of Legends this year has finally arrived, giving players access to a new addition to the game’s cast of champions.

Following the release of Patch 13.14 yesterday, Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites, is now available for purchase within League’s in-game shop for 7,800 Blue Essence or 975 Riot Points. She joins the game as its 164th champion: a mid lane assassin with a unique kit that revolves around the control of multiple entities at once, all set on picking off her enemies quickly, one at a time.

Naafiri is the first Darkin champion that has joined the evolving cast of League since Kayn—or, more specifically, Rhaast—in 2017. This Darkin dagger has possessed the minds of a pack of dogs, giving her control of multiple bodies at once that can be summoned at will and used both defensively and offensively. She can even regenerate the health bars of her pack with the simple press of a button.

The Hound of a Hundred Bites will play a major role in the highly anticipated Soul Fighter event, not only receiving a skin that’s tied into the lore of the event but appearing as a cameo champion that can disrupt players’ gameplay in the new Arena mode. Her skin and the remainder of the Soul Fighter event, which includes multiple cosmetics for other champions, the Arena mode, a battle pass, and new rewards to earn, also launched today, July 20

Following the trend of all new champion releases, Naafiri will have her BE cost lowered to 6,300 next week while remaining purchasable for 975 RP at all times. She will not be disabled in any queues—including the newly-reopened ranked queue marking the start of the second split of the year—to allow players to learn how to use her straightforward yet powerful kit wherever they’d like.

League’s next champion, previously revealed as the vampiric jungler Briar, does not yet have a release date, nor do we know much about her. It’s expected that Riot will reveal more information on this champion in the coming months.

About the author