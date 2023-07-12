When does LoL’s 2023 Soul Fighter event begin?

The next League of Legends event, Soul Fighter, is fast on its way to ring in summer on Summoner’s Rift, bringing five incredible skins, a pile of gameplay features, and the flagship Riot Games title’s 19th featured game mode.

On top of the exciting content for League players to rip into, Riot has also pledged to donate 20 percent of all proceeds from the Soul Fighter event pass, any event-related bundle sales, and stunning (and quite expensive) new Soul Fighter Samira ultimate skin to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

With so much to do, it’s no surprise fans⁠—and I’ll admit, even I’m counting down the days⁠—are wondering just when the upcoming Tournament of Souls is actually going to get started in League.

League’s 2023 Soul Fighter event start date

The Riot devs have confirmed the next League summer event, Soul Fighter 2023, will officially begin on Thursday, July 20. When the big event drops, players can expect to be flooded with quests, rewards, and a fresh new event pass which we can only imagine will be stuffed full of goodies⁠ (which reminds me, I really do need to start saving my Riot Points before everything gets going).

Once the big Soul Fighter event does descend on League and the client, Riot says it will be sticking around for six weeks, right up until Monday, Aug. 28.

Last time out, for the Star Guardian event in 2022, the summer celebrations ran from Thursday, July 14 to Monday, Aug. 15 at 11:59pm.

Riot has yet to confirm many juicy Soul Fighter details (beyond all these incredible champion skins I can’t see to stop staring at) but I can guarantee by the time the July 20 start date does roll around we’ll know exactly what our well-spent time will be unlocking from the pass. Also keep an eye on Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift, because we’ll get rewards there too.

So, let’s warm up those fists⁠—the Tournament of Souls will soon begin.

