Riot’s Soul Fighter summer event includes new game modes and skins for LoL, TFT, WR, LoR

On June 26, Riot Games unveiled an adrenaline-pumping event coming to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift July 20. Taking inspiration from anime tournament arcs and paying tribute to the fighting game genre, Soul Fighter is the 2023 Summer event that features brand new game modes, skins, gameplay features, and more across all four Riot Runeterra titles.

Players will be immersed in a new alternate universe, where champions come together to compete in the world’s biggest competition: the Tournament of Souls. Hosted by the arcane entity known as God’s Eye, the tournament invites extraordinary characters from across Runeterra to fight until only one is left standing in the center of the arena.

The event will bring to League’s client the game’s 19th featured game mode. Arena, Soul Brawl, and Tag Duel are the game modes players will be able to get their hands on in League, TFT, and Wild Rift respectively, while Legends of Runeterra players will have the opportunity to collect a new event pass and new cosmetics for their decks.

What’s more, 20 percent of all the proceeds earned until August 28 from Soul Fighter Samira, the Soul Fighter Event Pass, and all related bundle sales in League will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

The Soul Fighter event begins globally on July 20th and will run for six weeks, with its last day being August 28th.

