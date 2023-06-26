Everything coming to Teamfight Tactics during the 2023 Summer Event Soul Fighter

Riot Games is bringing a new game mode, narrative experience, and cosmetics to Teamfight Tactics with the 2023 Summer Event, Soul Fighter. Riot’s auto-battler celebrated its fourth year since release on June 26th when the summer event was announced, and players will celebrate with new cosmetics coming to the game when the event goes live on July 20—starting with a new game mode called Soul Brawl.

TFT Soul Brawl is a temporary game mode that takes place across two stages: training and tournament. During the first part of a match, players compete for Soul Power which will strengthen their Soul Crown and provide additional loot options. The second phase of Soul Brawl, the tournament phase, will see players get eliminated in a best-of-three bracket until only one is left standing.

Besides the new game mode, TFT will also get an exclusive in-client narrative experience, similar to the 2022 Star Guardian event players saw coming in for League of Legends. The narrative experience will be called Choncc Dome, after the round, friendly dragon TFT players are used to playing along with, and will feature champions and tacticians teaming up to prepare for the Tournament of Souls.

The Soul Fighter event will also bring an exclusive event pass for TFT for the first time. Another surprise comes from the narrative experience, which will be available for mobile platforms for the first time. But the news for TFT players does not end here, as they will also have the opportunity to obtain new cosmetics with the pass, including the mystic tactician Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen.

The Soul Fighter event begins globally on July 20th and will end on August 28th, running for a total of six weeks.

