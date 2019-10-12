The next big champion releases and updates in League of Legends

League‘s 10th birthday is next week, and Riot Games and fans alike will celebrate a decade’s worth of champion releases, events, and changes to the game. A lot has changed in 10 years, and Riot is constantly adding champions or reworking and upgrading older ones to tune them to the current standard of the game.

Over the last few years, Riot has taken several champions back to the drawing board and redesigned them for the better. Here’s what will be hitting the Rift for the rest of the year and through 2020.

Recent updates: Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

The Unbreakable Spear received his rework with the release of Patch 9.16 in August. Pantheon originally released in 2010 and has seen relatively few changes since his original design arrived on live servers.

For his recent rework, Pantheon kept many of his signature moves—but with a twist. For example, his new Q, named Comet Spear, still throws a spear like his old Q, but it now pulls enemies back. Similarly, Pantheon leaps to a target with his W like to his old Aedis of Zeonia. But when he lands, he strikes his opponent.

Pantheon’s ultimate has always served as one of the most defining abilities in his kit. And after all, there’s nothing cooler than descending down to the earth and leaving a crater in your path. Riot made sure to keep the essence of his ultimate, but they added a slide to it. So instead of landing in one spot, the Unbreakable Spear skids to a stop after hitting the Rift.

New releases: TBD

Qiyana stands as League‘s most recently released champion. Riot has been releasing a new champion roughly every four to five months. Given Qiyana’s arrival on live servers in June, fans should expect the next new champion to be revealed in the next month or so.

Many fans have their eyes on Senna as the game’s next champion. Riot added a mysterious fog, which eerily resembles the Black Mist, to the game’s Public Beta Environment, just last week. Similarly, the League developer recently released a new short story about Lucian, which featured Senna trapped in Thresh’s lantern.

Thresh would always start a game with one soul in his lantern if he played against Lucian. With the 9.20 update, however, the soul disappeared, which may suggest that Senna could be arriving on the Rift soon.

Upcoming updates: Volibear and Fiddlesticks

Image via Riot Games

Riot called on the community to choose the next champion update in May, and the community answered. But fans didn’t choose just one champion—instead, they chose two: Volibear and Fiddlesticks.

The two champions stood neck and neck in Riot’s poll, with both sitting at 24 percent. Since they were so close, Riot decided to release two visual updates for early next year. The League developer updated fans with a progress update in July and will likely release another before the reworks are released.

This article will be updated periodically as new information is released.