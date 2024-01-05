Riot teases Shyvana’s visual update in LoL—and she looks fire

Behold her true form.

Shyvana skin in league of legends
Image via Riot Games

In 2022, Riot Games asked League of Legends players to vote on which champion needed an update. At the time, Skarner was the clear winner, while Shyvana came in second.

But now, the devs have shared a first glimpse at the Half-Dragon’s visual update—and it’s safe to say it will appease fans unsatisfied with Smolder.

Shyvana's new look in League of Legends
Shyvana’s visual update coming to League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

In 2021, head of League studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon said while Shyvana “does need a VGU,” other champions needed it more. But as the Year of the Dragon approaches, more powerful dragons are starting to appear on the Rift—and Shyvana is definitely among them. 

According to art shared by Riot on Jan. 5, Shyvana will boast a more aggressive look, including spiky hair and more robust armor. While the three different looks might differ from the final product, they are a great starting point for the Half-Dragon’s new look. Her muscular body makes her look more like a juggernaut, embodying the essence of formidable strength and indomitable power. Razor-sharp claws and spiky horns add an intimidating aspect to her already imposing presence, while what can be presumed to be flames protrude from her hands and feet. 

Shyvana will undoubtedly undergo a striking transformation in her visual update, emerging as a ferocious force on the Rift with an enhanced physique. League players will have to wait a little longer before seeing the champion’s new appearance in the client, but in the meantime, Riot has provided a new hatchling for them to play with. 

Author

Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.