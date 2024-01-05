Who is Ambessa Medarda in Arcane? Upcoming LoL champion explained

There are multiple characters from Riot Games’ hit Netflix series Arcane that can also be found on the ever-growing champion roster of League of Legends. But now, players can expect one more powerful name on the list with the impending addition of Ambessa Medarda.

Ambessa Medarda is encountered during the eighth episode of Arcane and immediately commands attention from various characters and viewers alike with her stoic presence and classic brutal Noxian demeanor. Like other Noxians, she values strength above all else, but would still “set the world ablaze to protect [her] family.”

As she joins League’s list of champions, she will become the 16th champion from Noxus as she moves from region to region to exercise her will and the will of her great empire. Here are all the details we know about the upcoming addition to League, Ambessa Medarda.

Who is Ambessa Medarda in Arcane and League?

Ambessa Medarda is ready to take over the Summoner’s Rift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ambessa Medarda is a powerful Noxian warlord and stateswoman, and is also the estranged mother of Mel Medarda—who is one of Piltover’s council members and Jayce’s lover in Arcane.

In Arcane, Ambessa is introduced in the episode titled “Oil and Water.” She is first seen in a flashback during Mel’s childhood, where she tries to instill Noxus’ brutal beliefs around war and strength. When Mel asks her mother to show mercy to a young prisoner, Ambessa is left disappointed as she executes the woman with a single swipe of her blade.

Ambessa’s efforts to teach the Noxian ways to her two children were completely in vain, and as a result, she sends Mel to Piltover as a bridge to the city for her own family’s interests. In reality, she sent Mel away because she could not deal with her daughter’s constant disdain for her cruel ways.

Within her own personality, Ambessa is unwavering and unbothered when it comes to doing what is necessary for the success of her family and the empire. She isn’t too keen on mercy, will strike down anyone who stands in the way of her goals, and does not hesitate in her ruthlessness.

She does, however, respect the ability to be cunning and sneaky in both war and diplomacy, making her a veritable Swiss army knife when it comes to leading her family and her forces. As a result, she should also prove to be a destructive force when heading out onto Summoner’s Rift and beyond.

It’s unclear for now when Ambessa will officially be added to League, but this article will be updated as we learn more about her anticipated release.