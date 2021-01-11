League of Legends 2021 patch schedule

Riot Games periodically releases League of Legends patches that include fixes, improvements, and new content for the game.

Patches, which are typically scheduled to release on a bi-weekly basis, cater to both competitive play and solo queue, targeting champions, items, runes, and summoner spells based on the trajectory of the meta.

Other than balance changes, patches frequently include new skins, along with new champions on a less regular basis. In 2021, according to a January dev video, over 140 skins are coming to League, as well as a handful of new champions.

Here’s the full patch schedule for 2021, from Patch 11.1 on Jan. 6 to Patch 11.24 on Dec. 8. The dates can change at any time for any number of reasons, but they will generally stick to this path.