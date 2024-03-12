You can craft everything from iconic characters to complex concepts in Infinite Craft, including the word Delete. This is a pretty interesting item to have, so you might be trying to figure out how to actually craft it.

If you want to add this ingredient to your collection of unlocked items, then here’s how to make Delete in Infinite Craft.

Delete crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You can make Delete in Infinite Craft by mixing Eraser and Internet. Both ingredients are pretty easy to make but require some mixing, so you likely need create them first unless you already have them unlocked.

How to make Eraser in Infinite Craft

The first step in this process is to make Eraser, which requires both Pencil and Dust. It’s a pretty easy recipe to follow and can be completed in just six steps.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Plant + Earth = Tree Fire + Dust = Ash Ash + Tree = Pencil Pencil + Dust = Eraser

How to make Internet in Infinite Craft

Internet is a bit more complex than Eraser, but it’s still pretty easy to achieve and can be made by mixing Satellite with Bullet Train. This ingredient is also a very useful one both for this recipe and in others when you want to create items in the Internet realm like YouTube.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Steam = Train Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Train = Bullet Train Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet

How to get Delete in Infinite Craft

Now that you have both Eraser and Internet made, you can craft Delete by combining the two.

Making Delete and combining it with other ingredients doesn’t clear them away; it works like any other item and mixes with them to create something else. If you want to do that, you must learn how to clear the board or reset in Infinite Craft, depending on what you’re after.

You might expect Delete to function in a special way, but most of the ingredients you mix it with give you pretty random creations. Some combinations make more sense than others, so try combining it with everything else you’ve created to see what you can get.

With Delete and other ingredients, there are so many different Infinite Craft recipes you can try. There are characters like Mario and SpongeBob, games like Minecraft and Pokémon, and just about anything else you can think of.