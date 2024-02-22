Category:
How to make YouTube in Infinite Craft

We can't live without it.
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:27 pm
The possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft (it’s in the name). You can even dive into the world of pop culture and entertainment by creating modern social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Google’s mega video platform, YouTube.

If you enjoy watching vlogs, gaming videos, cooking tutorials, or the latest Hot Ones episode, you might be interested in crafting YouTube. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft.

Crafting YouTube in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for YouTube
The recipe for YouTube includes a surprising ingredient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The craft recipe for YouTube isn’t super difficult, but it does require you to first make two main parts: Geysir and Internet. Combining Geysir and Internet gives you YouTube, so we’ve broken down how to get each of those materials. Interestingly enough, you don’t need to craft complex things like Video or Energy along the way.

Crafting Geysir in Infinite Craft

Geysir is a famous geyser in Iceland, and it’s somehow an essential piece in creating YouTube in Infinite Craft. To make it, focus on the Water, Fire, and Earth elements.

  • Fire + Earth = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Stone + Steam = Geysir

Crafting Internet in Infinite Craft

Internet takes a few more steps than Geysir, but it’s still quite simple. You need to make Satellite and Bullet Train, which conveniently share most of the same materials. Combining Satellite and Bullet Train gives you Internet.

  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Engine + Engine = Rocket
  • Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
  • Steam + Engine = Train
  • Train + Rocket = Bullet Train
  • Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet

Now simply combine Internet and Geysir to craft YouTube.

  • Internet + Geysir = YouTube

After you unlock YouTube, aim to craft related words like Subscribe, Influencer, Vlog, Video, Streamer, and Camera. Some fun combinations I found using YouTube were: Hot Ones (YouTube + Hot Sauce), Crocodile Hunter (YouTube + Crocodile), Netflix (YouTube + Cinema), Cat Video (YouTube + Cat), and Gordon Ramsay (YouTube + Chef).

Use your imagination to see what other items you can craft.

Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.