How to make Stone in Infinite Craft

Stone is a universal element in Infinite Craft you can combine with nearly everything the game has to offer, and it’s pretty easy to get.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re creating buildings or trying to craft your way to your First Discovery, Stone is a versatile element and is very useful when you’re starting out. It stops being so useful the further you go and the more futuristic things you craft, but at the beginning, it’s incredibly beneficial to have.

Stone recipe in Infinite Craft

Quite simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Stone by combining Water and Lava in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can make Stone in two steps relatively quickly. There are more long-winded ways to get to Stone, and you can come across it by chance if you’re lucky, because it’s pretty common.

Here is the quickest way to reach it:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone

What can you make with Stone in Infinite Craft?

Stone is a multiple-use element in Infinite Craft, and you combine anything with it to make amazing new combinations. There’s no limit to what you can combine with stone, but here are some things you can try first:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Stone + Stone = Boulder Stone + Time = Fossil Stone + House = Castle Stone + America = Statue Stone + Pokémon = Eevee

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more