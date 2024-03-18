Category:
How to make Stone in Infinite Craft

Stoned.
Adam Newell
Published: Mar 18, 2024 07:06 am
all the elements that make stone in infinite craft
Stoned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stone is a universal element in Infinite Craft you can combine with nearly everything the game has to offer, and it’s pretty easy to get.

Whether you’re creating buildings or trying to craft your way to your First Discovery, Stone is a versatile element and is very useful when you’re starting out. It stops being so useful the further you go and the more futuristic things you craft, but at the beginning, it’s incredibly beneficial to have.

Stone recipe in Infinite Craft

Stone crafting recipe in infinite craft
Quite simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Stone by combining Water and Lava in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can make Stone in two steps relatively quickly. There are more long-winded ways to get to Stone, and you can come across it by chance if you’re lucky, because it’s pretty common.

Here is the quickest way to reach it:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Fire+Earth=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone

What can you make with Stone in Infinite Craft?

Stone is a multiple-use element in Infinite Craft, and you combine anything with it to make amazing new combinations. There’s no limit to what you can combine with stone, but here are some things you can try first:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Stone+Stone=Boulder
Stone+Time=Fossil
Stone+House=Castle
Stone+America=Statue
Stone+Pokémon=Eevee
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.