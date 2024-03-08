Mario is one of the most well-known gaming characters of all time, so he’s certainly worth creating in Infinite Craft. Adding him to your collection means you can craft all kinds of Mario terminology and games, which unlocks lots of new possibilities.

You might think Mario seems like a tricky character to create, but he’s actually super simple to craft once you figure out what key ingredients you need to make him. If you want to add the iconic Italian plumber to your collection, then here’s how to make Mario in Infinite Craft.

Mario crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Mixing two key items from Mario will unlock him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mario can be made by mixing Star and Mushroom in Infinite Craft. Both of these are pretty easy ingredients to obtain, so making Mario is actually a lot easier than you might think.

How to make Star in Infinite Craft

You can achieve Star in just three steps after first creating Planet and combining it with itself. You only need the basic starter ingredients for this recipe, which means there’s a good chance you might already have Star unlocked. If you don’t, though, here’s how to make it.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Planet = Star

How to make Mushroom in Infinite Craft

Mushroom can be created with Plant and Fog, both of which are made pretty easily using just your started items. You can unlock this ingredient in just four steps.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Fog = Mushroom

How to get Mario in Infinite Craft

Once you have Star and Mushroom made, mix the two together to unlock Mario. You can use your new ingredient to achieve lots of other Mario-related words like Luigi and Mario Kart, but you can also give him a slight upgrade if you’re after the term Super Mario.

How to get Super Mario in Infinite Craft

He needs the Moon to become Super Mario. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to turn Mario into Super Mario, you need to mix Mario with Moon. Moon can be made very quickly if you don’t already have it by mixing Earth, which is one of your starting ingredients, with Planet, which you just unlocked to make Star.

With Mario now a part of your ingredient list, consider trying out other Infinite Craft recipes using him to see what other creations you can make. You can also try crafting other iconic characters like Superman, SpongeBob, and Batman.