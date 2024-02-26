How to make DanTDM in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft’s rise to popularity stems from it offering players the chance to craft almost anything their heart desires, including pop culture icons like DanTDM.

There are plenty of weird and wonderful combinations in Infinite Craft, with some resulting in YouTubers. One of these YouTubers includes wholesome British Minecraft player DanTDM. Let’s take a look at how to make him.

Dan TDM recipe in Infinite Craft

The two major ingredients needed to make DanTDM are Minecraft YouTuber and Marble, but it is quite a lengthy process to get to this point, as you need to have made several ingredients—such as Minecraft and Internet—beforehand. Let’s first look at the Marble crafting process.

Marble recipe

Don’t lose your marbles, you’ll need them for this recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Earth = Mountain Wind + Mountain = Avalanche Avalanche + Avalanche = Snow Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Plant + Dandelion = Weed Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Weed = Clean Clean + Snow = White Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + White = Marble

Minecraft YouTuber recipe

This recipe is more than a little lengthy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you have your Marble, it’s time to get started on creating the Minecraft YouTuber ingredient. It’ll take you some time, so here’s how to go about it.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Dust + Dust = Sand Engine + Sand = Sandbox Earth + Dust = Planet Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft Wind + Dust = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Water = Oasis Oasis + Water = Mirage Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Mirage = Illusion Planet + Fire = Sun Fire + Sun = Solar Planet + Solar = System Fire + System = Computer System + Computer = Software Software + Earth = Game Computer + Game = Gamer Gamer + Illusion = Virtual Reality Engine + Engine = Rocket Engine + Steam = Train Train + Rocket = Bullet Train Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet Stone + Steam = Geyser Geyser + Internet = YouTube YouTube + Virtual Reality = VRChat VRChat + YouTube = VTuber Engine + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Wind = Electricity VTuber + Electricity = Virtual YouTuber Virual YouTuber + Minecraft = Minecraft YouTuber

Follow these steps until you combine Minecraft YouTuber with Marble, and you’ll have successfully created DanTDM in Infinite Craft.

What can you make with DanTDM in Infinite Craft?

Tada, you now have your very own Minecraft YouTuber! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find some random creations when you combine DanTDM with other ingredients in Infinite Craft. Some make sense, some not so much, but they are all pretty fun nonetheless. Here are some that I found when playing around with the DanTDM ingredient.