How to make DanTDM in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft’s rise to popularity stems from it offering players the chance to craft almost anything their heart desires, including pop culture icons like DanTDM.
There are plenty of weird and wonderful combinations in Infinite Craft, with some resulting in YouTubers. One of these YouTubers includes wholesome British Minecraft player DanTDM. Let’s take a look at how to make him.
Dan TDM recipe in Infinite Craft
The two major ingredients needed to make DanTDM are Minecraft YouTuber and Marble, but it is quite a lengthy process to get to this point, as you need to have made several ingredients—such as Minecraft and Internet—beforehand. Let’s first look at the Marble crafting process.
Marble recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Wind
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Avalanche
|Avalanche
|+
|Avalanche
|=
|Snow
|Water
|+
|Earth
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Plant
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Weed
|Wind
|+
|Earth
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Weed
|=
|Clean
|Clean
|+
|Snow
|=
|White
|Fire
|+
|Earth
|=
|Lava
|Lava
|+
|Water
|=
|Stone
|Stone
|+
|White
|=
|Marble
Minecraft YouTuber recipe
Now that you have your Marble, it’s time to get started on creating the Minecraft YouTuber ingredient. It’ll take you some time, so here’s how to go about it.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Fire
|=
|Engine
|Dust
|+
|Dust
|=
|Sand
|Engine
|+
|Sand
|=
|Sandbox
|Earth
|+
|Dust
|=
|Planet
|Planet
|+
|Sandbox
|=
|Minecraft
|Wind
|+
|Dust
|=
|Sandstorm
|Sandstorm
|+
|Water
|=
|Oasis
|Oasis
|+
|Water
|=
|Mirage
|
|Wind
|+
|Fire
|=
|Smoke
|Smoke
|+
|Mirage
|=
|Illusion
|Planet
|+
|Fire
|=
|Sun
|Fire
|+
|Sun
|=
|Solar
|Planet
|+
|Solar
|=
|System
|Fire
|+
|System
|=
|Computer
|System
|+
|Computer
|=
|Software
|Software
|+
|Earth
|=
|Game
|Computer
|+
|Game
|=
|Gamer
|Gamer
|+
|Illusion
|=
|Virtual Reality
|
|Engine
|+
|Engine
|=
|Rocket
|Engine
|+
|Steam
|=
|Train
|Train
|+
|Rocket
|=
|Bullet Train
|Bullet Train
|+
|Satellite
|=
|Internet
|Stone
|+
|Steam
|=
|Geyser
|Geyser
|+
|Internet
|=
|YouTube
|YouTube
|+
|Virtual Reality
|=
|VRChat
|VRChat
|+
|YouTube
|=
|VTuber
|Engine
|+
|Wind
|=
|Windmill
|Windmill
|+
|Wind
|=
|Electricity
|VTuber
|+
|Electricity
|=
|Virtual YouTuber
|Virual YouTuber
|+
|Minecraft
|=
|Minecraft YouTuber
Follow these steps until you combine Minecraft YouTuber with Marble, and you’ll have successfully created DanTDM in Infinite Craft.
What can you make with DanTDM in Infinite Craft?
You can find some random creations when you combine DanTDM with other ingredients in Infinite Craft. Some make sense, some not so much, but they are all pretty fun nonetheless. Here are some that I found when playing around with the DanTDM ingredient.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|DanTDM
|+
|Dream
|=
|Dream Team
|DanTDM
|+
|Kizuna AI
|=
|DanTDM AI
|DanTDM
|+
|Bop
|=
|Bopdantdm
|DanTDM
|+
|Tails
|=
|Dantails
|DanTDM
|+
|Super Mario Maker
|=
|Super Mario Maker 2
|DanTDM
|+
|Super Mario Maker 2
|=
|DantdmMaker
|DanTDM
|+
|Pokemon Go
|=
|DanTDM Go
|DanTDM
|+
|Captain
|=
|CaptainSparklez