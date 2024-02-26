Category:
How to make DanTDM in Infinite Craft

Get your Minecraft on with DanTDM.
Antonia Haynes
Feb 26, 2024
A screenshot of the DanTDM recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Infinite Craft’s rise to popularity stems from it offering players the chance to craft almost anything their heart desires, including pop culture icons like DanTDM.

There are plenty of weird and wonderful combinations in Infinite Craft, with some resulting in YouTubers. One of these YouTubers includes wholesome British Minecraft player DanTDM. Let’s take a look at how to make him. 

Dan TDM recipe in Infinite Craft

The two major ingredients needed to make DanTDM are Minecraft YouTuber and Marble, but it is quite a lengthy process to get to this point, as you need to have made several ingredients—such as Minecraft and Internet—beforehand. Let’s first look at the Marble crafting process. 

Marble recipe 

An image of the Marble recipe from Infinite Craft.
Don’t lose your marbles, you’ll need them for this recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Wind+Mountain=Avalanche
Avalanche+Avalanche=Snow
Water+Earth=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Plant+Dandelion=Weed
Wind+Earth=Dust
Dust+Weed=Clean
Clean+Snow=White
Fire+Earth=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Stone+White=Marble

Minecraft YouTuber recipe

An image of the first part of the Minecraft YouTuber recipe in Infinite Craft
This recipe is more than a little lengthy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you have your Marble, it’s time to get started on creating the Minecraft YouTuber ingredient. It’ll take you some time, so here’s how to go about it. 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Dust+Dust=Sand
Engine+Sand=Sandbox
Earth+Dust=Planet
Planet+Sandbox=Minecraft
Wind+Dust=Sandstorm
Sandstorm+Water=Oasis
Oasis+Water=Mirage
Wind+Fire=Smoke
Smoke+Mirage=Illusion
Planet +Fire=Sun
Fire+Sun=Solar
Planet +Solar=System
Fire+System=Computer
System+Computer=Software
Software+Earth=Game
Computer+Game=Gamer
Gamer+Illusion=Virtual Reality
Engine+Engine=Rocket
Engine+Steam=Train
Train+Rocket=Bullet Train
Bullet Train+Satellite=Internet
Stone+Steam=Geyser
Geyser+Internet=YouTube
YouTube+Virtual Reality=VRChat
VRChat+YouTube=VTuber
Engine+Wind=Windmill
Windmill+Wind=Electricity
VTuber+Electricity=Virtual YouTuber
Virual YouTuber+Minecraft=Minecraft YouTuber

Follow these steps until you combine Minecraft YouTuber with Marble, and you’ll have successfully created DanTDM in Infinite Craft.

What can you make with DanTDM in Infinite Craft?

An image of the second part of the Minecraft YouTuber recipe in Infinite Craft
Tada, you now have your very own Minecraft YouTuber! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find some random creations when you combine DanTDM with other ingredients in Infinite Craft. Some make sense, some not so much, but they are all pretty fun nonetheless. Here are some that I found when playing around with the DanTDM ingredient. 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
DanTDM+Dream=Dream Team
DanTDM+Kizuna AI=DanTDM AI
DanTDM+Bop=Bopdantdm
DanTDM+Tails=Dantails
DanTDM+Super Mario Maker=Super Mario Maker 2
DanTDM+Super Mario Maker 2=DantdmMaker
DanTDM+Pokemon Go=DanTDM Go
DanTDM+Captain=CaptainSparklez
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.